Carlisle Events Auto Mania January 18-20

CARLISLE, PA – Auto Mania 2019 returns to jump start Carlisle Events 45th Anniversary season at the Agri-Plex in Allentown. PA on January 18-20, 2019.

The annual Allentown weekend spotlights Pennsylvania’s largest indoor and heated automotive flea market. In addition to the treasure trove of goodies within the Agri-Plex, guests can also enjoy a limited number of outdoor car corral and vending spaces. In fact, the demand for inclusion over the past few years has grown to a point where outdoor space has been expanded for yet another year.

Spanning nearly three-full days, Auto Mania has entertained and assisted motor heads for decades, offering some indoor solace from the otherwise dark and chilly winter months. Auto Mania hosts those selling automotive pieces and parts, food vendors, movies, collectibles, signage, merchandise, antiques, aftermarket accessories and more, all will be offering a safe haven for like-minded enthusiasts to gather and catch up.

Situated conveniently off many of eastern Pennsylvania’s major roadways, Auto Mania sells out annually. Vendors and guests travel from far and wide to buy, sell and trade all automotive flea market items and to get out of the house in the midst of winter.

Carlisle Events is a partner or producer of 12 annual collector car and truck events. Events are held at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds (Carlisle, PA), Allentown Fairgrounds (Allentown, PA) and the SUN ‘N FUN Campus (Lakeland, FL). The season schedule includes four automotive flea markets of varying size, four auctions, as well as individual specialty shows featuring Corvettes, Fords, GMs, Chryslers, trucks, imports, tuners and performance sport compacts. Founded in 1974 by friends Bill Miller and Chip Miller, events hosted at Carlisle attract more than a half a million enthusiasts annually from all corners of the globe. More information is available via www.CarlisleEvents.com or www.CarlisleAuctions.com.

