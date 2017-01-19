Carlisle Events celebrates 100 years of Ford trucks

CARLISLE, PA – Country music frequently sings about trucks and some very popular athletes and TV personalities have taken turns promoting the benefits of driving and owning a truck. Why? Because trucks help make the country go round. There’s a rugged impression of truck owners and who doesn’t love, as one time Ford pitch man Toby Keith sang about, a “Big Ol Truck?” For 2017, multiple truck brands are celebrating 100 years, but only one of those brands will be showcased at the Carlisle Ford Nationals presented by Meguiar’s and Carlisle Truck Nationals. From June 2-4 and again from August 4-6, Carlisle Events presents 100 years of the Ford Truck.

It all starts in June with the Carlisle Ford Nationals. This event historically hosts over 50,000 guests and some 3,000+ Fords spanning automotive production. Nearly 40% of the field boasts the Mustang, but the remainder is a wide mix of all things Ford and this year, the remaining 60% will have an increased focus on the Ford Truck. A special invitational display is planned, where truck owners will be showcased and be eligible for special awards too. Ford weekend also welcomes trucks to participate in the always popular burnout and downtown parade and street party. With 100 years of history available the anticipated showcase should be vast.

Two months after the trucks depart Ford weekend, many more return for the Carlisle Truck Nationals. Truck weekend is August 4-6 and hosts over 2,000 trucks, including custom vans, haulers, big rigs and more. The Ford honors continue at the truck show with similar, yet different invitational displays featuring Ford trucks. You can expect to see Ford trucks represented throughout the event to include the manufacture midway, monster trucks shows, rides and from enthusiast clubs around the field. The event also features truck specific competitions including drop and drag, burnouts, low truck limbo and a high truck contest.

Together, both shows will focus on thousands of trucks spanning a century of production. Plans are in the works for truck specific guests, engineers, seminars, installs, product showcases and more.

“This will be a spectacular showcase of all things Ford Truck at Carlisle in 2017,” noted Ed Scholly, event manager of the Carlisle Truck Nationals. “Trucks of all sizes help move America and the Ford brand has historically produced some of the most reliable and unique trucks ever. The combination of Ford’s elegance and the love of the truck will make these two events something to experience in person.”

Registration is ongoing now for the Carlisle Ford Nationals and Carlisle Truck Nationals. In addition, special showfield discounts are available through the Gate-N-Go deadline and there is even an additional savings via multiple show and multi vehicle registrations too, so Ford truck owners can join us for both events. For Ford Nationals weekend, the Gate-N-Go deadline is May 1, while Truck Nationals discounts run through July 3. Online ticketing is also available for anyone looking to secure a day or weekend pass in advance of the shows. Complete information is available now at www.CarlisleEvents.com.

Carlisle Events is a partner or producer of 12 annual collector car and truck events. Events are held at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds (Carlisle, PA), Allentown Fairgrounds (Allentown, PA) and the SUN ‘n FUN Campus (Lakeland, FL). The season schedule includes five automotive swap meets of varying size, four auctions, as well as individual specialty shows featuring Hurst branded machines, Corvettes, Fords, GMs, Chryslers, trucks, imports, tuners and performance sport compacts. Founded in 1974 by friends Bill Miller and Chip Miller, events hosted at Carlisle attract more than a half a million enthusiasts annually from all corners of the globe. More information is available via www.CarlisleEvents.com or www.CarlisleAuctions.com.