Carlisle Events expands shows to three days in Pennsylvania

New Format at Spring and Fall Carlisle to Run Thursday–Saturday

CARLISLE, PA – As part of this year’s schedule, the Carlisle Auction team is expanding its auction events at Spring and Fall Carlisle. Instead of two-day auctions running Thursday and Friday, the new format offers an auction at the Carlisle Expo Center on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. With the expansion, Carlisle Auctions will professionally showcase even more cars, more people and more excitement.

Spring Carlisle itself runs April 19-23 at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds and its auction offering, powered by Carlisle Auctions, takes place April 20-22. In addition, Fall Carlisle spans September 27-October 1, while the auction is September 28-30. Both Carlisle based auctions take place at the Carlisle Expo Center, located at 100 K St. in Carlisle, just two blocks west of the fairgrounds.

The ALL NEW three-day format means that cars and collectibles will still cross the block starting at approximately 3 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, but with the added third day, Saturday of auction weekend will also feature available lots. The Saturday auction commences at 10 a.m. With the added day, more cars will be consigned too. Additional consignments also make for an overall better quality event, which in turn, affords the chance for even more bidders to come to the table. Best of all, it’s done via Carlisle Auctions FREE UNLESS SOLD guarantee.

“We are thrilled to be expanding to a three-day format for our upcoming Spring Carlisle Auction,” said Director of Auction Operations Tony Cline. “Fall Carlisle 2016 was our most successful auction ever, in quality of consignment, volume and bidder registration. Because of that, we now feel it is the perfect time to move forward with expanded offerings.”

Carlisle Auctions 2017 campaign kicks off in February with a two-day auction in Lakeland, Florida as part of Winter AutoFest. The Spring and Fall events are on the horizon and the auction team is currently accepting consignments for those events. Finally, the auction season concludes in November with a return to Lakeland for Fall AutoFest. This event, much like its sister show in February is a two-day auction. Complete details on Carlisle Auctions can be found at www.CarlisleAuctions.com or by calling 717-960-6400.

Carlisle Events is a partner or producer of 12 annual collector car and truck events. Events are held at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds (Carlisle, PA), Allentown Fairgrounds (Allentown, PA) and the SUN ‘n FUN Campus (Lakeland, FL). The season schedule includes five automotive swap meets of varying size, four auctions, as well as individual specialty shows featuring Hurst branded machines, Corvettes, Fords, GMs, Chryslers, trucks, imports, tuners and performance sport compacts. Founded in 1974 by friends Bill Miller and Chip Miller, events hosted at Carlisle attract more than a half a million enthusiasts annually from all corners of the globe. More information is available via www.CarlisleEvents.com or www.CarlisleAuctions.com.