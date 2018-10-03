Carlisle Events heads south for Winter Autofest February 22-24

LAKELAND, FL – Carlisle Events and Carlisle Auctions are Pennsylvania based companies, but each venture south to Florida in February for their popular Winter AutoFest Lakeland event and auction. Winter AutoFest will take place February 22-24 at the SUN ‘n FUN Campus for an automotive swap meet, car corral, car shows, auction and more.

On the car side of things, the grounds will be laced with hundreds of vendors selling millions of automotive pieces and parts. These items range from collectibles to memorabilia as well as original equipment and new reproduction products too. Cars and trucks will also be available in the car corral.

Join Carlisle Auctions as it returns with a two-day auction. The auction features 400+ consignments and runs February 22-23 within the spacious hangers that serve as a backdrop to the car show excitement. Consignments range from low mileage collectibles to hard to find and rare classics.

Other highlights include a trio of automotive showcases. The showcases include the returning FREE car cruise-in, the always popular Mustangs and Mustangs all-Ford spotlight where car owners can have their ride photographed with a P51 Mustang airplane, and BRAND NEW to Winter AutoFest, Carlisle Events welcomes the NCRS for their Winter Regional Corvette Meet.

The Corvette meet is the 41st annual offering for the NCRS and the FIRST TIME they’ve held their Sunshine State showcase with Carlisle Events as part of Winter AutoFest. Judged NCRS participants gain entry to the entire Winter AutoFest weekend for themselves and a guest plus receive two bidders passes for the auction. Corvettes who choose to be a part of the all-new Corvette VIP showfield will also be privy to some amazing perks including a designated parking area in the center of the fun, Saturday morning breakfast and VIP access to preview the day’s auction, two free bidder’s passes and an evening cookout with entertainment and more.

Another great feature of Winter AutoFest is the rapidly growing Air & Coach Concours. Roll or fly into SUN ‘n FUN to experience this lifestyle event, complete with food, music, seminars and VIP access to the auction.

Finally, there are acres of FREE parking. Winter AutoFest will also offer airplane and helicopter rides.

While Carlisle Events does return in February for the Winter AutoFest show, its important to share with enthusiasts that there won’t be a fall event in Lakeland this November. That said, Carlisle Events and Carlisle Auctions continue to explore entertainment options for the fall time frame going forward. In the meanwhile, the time, efforts and energy put into the February show will make Winter AutoFest bigger and better than ever starting February 22.

Complete details about the Winter AutoFest event can be found online at www.CarlisleEvents.com or by calling 717-243-7855.

650Carlisle Events is a partner or producer of 12 annual collector car and truck events. Events are held at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds (Carlisle, PA), Allentown Fairgrounds (Allentown, PA) and the SUN ‘n FUN Complex (Lakeland, FL). The season schedule includes five automotive swap meets of varying size, four auctions, as well as individual specialty shows featuring Corvettes, Fords, GMs, Chryslers, trucks, imports, tuners and performance sport compacts. Founded in 1974 by friends Bill Miller and Chip Miller, events hosted at Carlisle attract more than a half a million enthusiasts annually from all corners of the globe. More information is available via www.CarlisleEvents.com or www.CarlisleAuctions.com.

