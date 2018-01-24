Carlisle Events off to a great start in 2018 with Auto Mania

ALLENTOWN, PA – Carlisle Events kicked off its 2018 season with Auto Mania, Pennsylvania’s largest indoor and heated swap meet. The Allentown Fairgrounds came to life for its first big event of the season January 19-21 and in doing so, also hosted the largest swap meet footprint ever for this event.

With the growing footprint, combined with the always sold-out indoor area, the 2018 edition of Auto Mania got things going properly for the Carlisle Events team.

In addition to the swap meet, guests were also treated to a dozen or so cars for sale by owner.

Tens of thousands of guests attended on Sunday and helped wrap up the successful weekend.

Carlisle Events’ next offering is in Lakeland, Florida. Winter AutoFest 2018 takes center stage February 23-25 and offers a three-day swap meet and car corral as well as a two-day collector car auction. The auction is the first of five slated for Carlisle Auctions in 2018 and as always, is powered by the FREE UNLESS SOLD guarantee as well as other great conveniences related to being part of a Carlisle Auction. A complete rundown of this event and others that follow it are available online via the Carlisle Events’ web page; www.CarlisleEvents.com.

