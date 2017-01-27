Winter Autofest coming to Carlisle

CARLISLE, Pa. _ Carlisle Auctions is expanding its auction events at Spring and Fall Carlisle. Instead of two-day auctions, new format offers a three-day auction at the Carlisle Expo Center on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Spring Carlisle runs April 19-23 at the Carlisle Fairgrounds and its auction offering, powered by Carlisle Auctions, takes place April 20-22. Fall Carlisle spans Sept. 27-Oct. 1, while the auction is Sept. 28-30. Both Carlisle-based auctions take place at the Carlisle Expo Center two blocks west of the fairgrounds.

The car show is open to all types of vehicles; from classic to current, all cars, trucks and motorcycles.

A single day ticket is just $10, a weekend pass is $30, car show registration is $35 (good for the entire weekend plus it covers a guest/passenger) and auction packages vary. Contact Carlisle Events at 717-243-7855 or Carlisle Auctions at 717-960-6400. Complete event information is available at www.CarlisleEvents.com or www.CarlisleAuctions.com.