Carlisle Ford Nationals 2018

CARLISLE, PA – The Carlisle Ford Nationals, presented by Meguiar’s will take place June 1-3 at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds.

3,000+ Ford’s spanning the history of the brand (including a unique Ford Tractor showcase) will be on the National Parts Depot Showfield as well as building Y showcasing the 4th annual Ford Nationals Select cars.

In building T guests will see the best of the best, including 50 Years of the Cobra Jet, 50 Years of the Torino, 50 years of the GT500KR, 20 years of the Focus, a special Bullitt Mustang celebration and more.

Ford recently revealed to Carlisle Events their intention of bringing the all-new California Special Mustang, Ranger, Bullitt Mustang, Ford GT and Edge ST to Carlisle too.

Plus, the MASSIVE Ford centric swap meet provides a treasure trove of finds for enthusiasts of all generations.

Steve Saleen returns with his biggest footprint ever of Saleen Mustangs and groups from Ford, Roush and Shelby will have a commanding grip on the always growing midway. Special guest Dave Kindig, of Kindig-It Designs and star of Bitchin’ Rides on Velocity, comes to Carlisle for the first time and is making a rare east coast event appearance. There are other industry guests slated, including many from Ford Performance, Roush, Shelby and more.

Ride and drive with Ford too, as guests can check out the latest products via FREE test drives at the neighboring Carlisle Expo Center and guests can even go fast and have fun via various on-site competitions too.

While this show is scheduled for three days, weather permitting, guests are flocking to Carlisle days in advance of the start. It all culminates with a Saturday night downtown Ford parade in Carlisle and a Sunday on-site awards parade at the Carlisle Fairgrounds.

Carlisle Events is a partner or producer of 13 annual collector car and truck events. Events are held at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds (Carlisle, PA), Allentown Fairgrounds (Allentown, PA) and the SUN ‘n FUN Complex (Lakeland, FL). The season schedule includes five automotive swap meets of varying size, five auctions, as well as individual specialty shows featuring Corvettes, Fords, GMs, Chryslers, trucks, imports, tuners and performance sport compacts. Founded in 1974 by friends Bill Miller and Chip Miller, events hosted at Carlisle attract more than half a million enthusiasts annually from all corners of the globe. More information is available via www.CarlisleEvents.com or www.CarlisleAuctions.com.