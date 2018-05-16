Carlisle Truck Nationals 2018

Carlisle, PA – Trucks of all shapes, sizes, styles and eras converge on the Carlisle, PA Fairgrounds from August 3-5 as part of the Carlisle Truck Nationals, presented in 2018 by A&A Auto Stores. The three-day celebration of all things truck brings families and guests of all ages to Carlisle in ways unmatched by any other event on the Carlisle season schedule. Trucks and truck lovers converge on Carlisle to celebrate the lifestyle, compete in truck themed competitions, socialize, congregate, restore, rebuild and enhance their trucks.

There are big names on board for 2018 as well. A new neighbor in Carlisle, A&A Auto Stores officially presents the event for the first time. Extang will be joining them as the official Tonneau cover of Carlisle Truck Nationals and our summer events. In addition, monster trucks will destroy everything in front of them this summer, as Samson and Bad News make their mark on the Carlisle Fairgrounds. There’s a new crop of stunt jumpers planned for free style moto-cross action along with an all-new to the truck show, Timberworks Lumberjack show, spotlighting some of the top timber sports athletes and competitions in the world.

Along with the thrills that compliment activities for spectators, participants have fun with competitions such as burnouts, low truck limbo, high truck, drop and drag and so much more. The stage will play host to live music and the kids come to Carlisle in droves not only for the monster truck and FMX fun, but to play in the Phantom Fun Zone, and get in on a little car crushing action with monster truck rides on the Virginia Giant ride truck.

Cool custom vans, fire trucks, big rigs, lowered and lifted trucks, antiques dating back a century and more bring the grounds to life and when flanked by aisle upon aisle of vendors within the swap meet and on the midway. The presenting sponsor, A&A Auto Stores, will be offering FREE on-site installs of leading exhaust systems brands along with offerings from Extang Bed Covers. Leading truck and aftermarket companies will be on site including RAM, Ford, Nissan, Skyjacker, Roush Performance and more. Lastly, if trucks are your passion, look for opportunity to make them a profession by visiting recruiters from many of the regions transporters on site during the event.

Be part of the show by registering online at www.CarlisleEvents.com or by buying single day or weekend tickets.

