Carlisle Truck Nationals welcomes Hauk Designs

CARLISLE, PA – One of the best parts of the Carlisle Truck Nationals and Big Rig Show and Shine is that the event itself hosts a wide array of unique designs, builds and creations. From custom vans to mini trucks, monster trucks to big rigs and just about everything in between, this show is arguably the most diverse of its type in the mid-Atlantic region. The 2017 edition runs August 4-6 and as special showcases go this year, Carlisle Events announced the addition of Hauk Designs to the weekend.

Hauk Designs is local to Carlisle, calling Chambersburg, Pennsylvania home, but for as local as they are to the truck show and the region, they are nationally and internationally known too. Since early in 2017, the Hauk team has been featured on the History Channel program Road Hauks. Led by lead designer Kenny Hauk, his team works to build and fabricate ultra-powerful, one-of-a-kind vehicles that can go anywhere and do anything! According to the History Channel page on the program, the designs from Kenny and his team “take inspiration from iconic styles and designs throughout American history and transform America’s right past into modern, drivable and show-stopping creations.” That show-stopping factor is bound to come true once more as the team brings at least two creations to Carlisle, one a rig and the other an off-road truck known as the Hauk Willys ’48.

In addition to the trucks on display, the team from Hauk will be at Carlisle to sign autographs, meet fans and discuss their creations. Aside from their scheduled time with fans, they’ll be enjoying the show just like everyone else, meaning that guests who walk the grounds at the 2017 Carlisle Truck Nationals will do so alongside stars from a hit TV show seen by millions each week.

“We are super proud to be a part of the Carlisle Truck Nationals event,” said Kenny Hauk. “We look forward to meeting up with fans of the Road Hauks TV show and checking out some amazing trucks from all across the country!”

With the addition of Hauk Designs, the Carlisle Truck Nationals lineup is nearly complete. The weekend includes the Phantom Fun Zone for kids and families, monster truck rides via the Virginia Giant, a monster truck show with Big Foot and Snake Bite, frisbee dog excitement via the Disc-Connected K9s, live music and more. Registration is open now for the judged or non-judged truck and big rig showfield as well as single day and weekend passes too. Complete details, including links to register can be found at www.CarlisleEvents.com or by calling 717-243-7855.

