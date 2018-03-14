Carlisle’s ‘Flag of Corvettes’ tribute to the red, white and blue

CARLISLE, PA – Corvettes at Carlisle will be building America’s symbol of freedom with America’s sports car, the Corvette. The tradition continues on Friday, August 24 as part of a red, white and blue salute to our flag, our first responders and the Corvette hobby itself.

Returning for the first time since 2015, the flag is always a popular feature of Corvettes at Carlisle, presented by Corvette America. While the largest Corvette show in the world runs August 23-26, the flag display is Friday only and is comprised of 150+ Corvettes that span the history of the brand. Building the display is no easy feat either. While there are approximately 57 red Corvettes, 51 white ones and 35 blue ones, Corvettes at Carlisle also welcomes nearly a dozen silver cars (the flag pole) to round out the flag design.

The flag build takes place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and it’s a sight to behold. The flag will remain in place through approximately 4 p.m. with countless photo ops available throughout. Once the flag is properly laid out, guests will see a true salute to the red, white and blue!

“Each year we receive requests about when we’ll be organizing another American flag,” noted Carlisle Events co-owner and Corvettes at Carlisle event manager Lance Miller. “It takes a lot of time and patience for both the car owners and our staff, so we try not to do it every year; however, this year we felt compelled to once again construct an American Flag from Americas favorite sports car, the Corvette,” continued Miller. “This display always turns out looking amazing and truly brings goosebumps to your arms when you see it in person, this year will be no exception!”

Tickets are available now for single day or weekend access, plus Fun Field registration is ongoing too. Contact Carlisle Events today at 717-243-7855 or online at www.CarlisleEvents.com.

