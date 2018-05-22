Cars ‘R’ Stars returns to the Packard Proving Grounds on June 10th

Cars ‘R’ Stars @ PPG (at the Packard Proving Grounds), returns to the historic setting of the legendary Packard Proving Grounds on Van Dyke and 23 Mile Road in Shelby Township, MI on Sunday, June 10. It will showcase hundreds of vintage vehicles from all eras and this year celebrates the 90th Anniversary of the opening of the Packard Proving Grounds with a showing of the most significant Packard cars in the famous make’s history. The title of the special feature is “Ask The Man Who Owns One” – the legendary Packard advertising line. Packard was considered one of the most desirable and innovative cars in the history of automobiles.

The famous and beautifully restored record breaking race car the Miller Special that broke racing records at the Indy 500 and at the Packard Proving Grounds will be on view at the Packard Proving Grounds for this special occasion through a special arrangement with Indy 500 Museum. After winning the pole at the Indy 500 in May of 1928, the legendary race car driver Leon Duray was invited to bring his Miller Special to the Proving Grounds for high-speed runs on the brand-new concrete test track on its opening day, June 14, 1928. One of those laps was clocked at over 148 mph, setting a world record for a closed-circuit track. The record stood until after WWII. Visitors to Cars ‘R’ Stars will have a once in a lifetime opportunity to see this famous car which rarely leaves the Indy 500 Museum.

In addition among the featured cars in this group will be Packards from the early 1900’s through the 1950s. Visitors are invited to witness, in person,the differences in these cars, which represent the most important innovations and model evolution through the nearly sixty year history of Packard production.

“The Goal of the Cars ‘R’ Stars Show at the historic Packard Proving Grounds is to honor the role of vehicles in our collective history. By featuring some of the most unique cars in automotive history, we are telling a fascinating part of that story. In addition, it is quite significant to be able to highlight the history of automotive testing at the Proving Grounds” said Don Sommer Cars ‘R’ Stars @ PPG board member and Packard Motor Car Foundation Trustee. ”This will be a great opportunity for whole families to share memories and history together with the “actual vehicles” there to inspire stories. Sommer was founder of the Meadow Brook Concours d’Elegance. He brings his considerable experience and network of contacts to Cars‘R’Stars @ PPG.

“Cars‘R’Stars @ PPG is known for welcoming all examples of collectible transportation as well as the special features,” he continued. “Our field has included everything from 2 wheeled to 4 wheeled, brass era and pre-war, post war, hot rods, muscle cars, trucks, racers, customs, military vehicles and even bikes.”

Cars ‘R’ Stars @ PPG is one of the oldest classic cars shows in Michigan, formerly known as Carnival of Cars. In the last nine years, the show has enjoyed resurgence, in tandem with the ongoing preservation and restoration of the famous Packard Proving Grounds. Built 90 years ago by the legendary Albert Kahn, the beautiful Tudor style Gate Lodge with an 8-bay garage and temporary dormitory for engineers and test drivers graces the front entrance, and part of the original test track still exists. This is where the high performance vehicles of the 20th century were tested. The 6,500 sq ft Repair Garage is where much of the disassembly/reassembly and bench testing of Packards occurred. The Repair Garage is now a very popular wedding and special event venue. The original tool crib location has been reborn as the Gift Shop.

The Historic Packard Proving Grounds is located on Van Dyke, south of 23 Mile Road in Shelby Township. The show takes place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Vehicles will be judged in static (in-place) Concours fashion and participants will get awards uniquely crafted from the wood of the historic Packard Plant in Detroit making a distinctive keepsake.

Autos that want to participate are encouraged to pre register.

Preferred class parking will be available for all pre-registered cars. The pre-registration fee is just $15 for non-judged cars and $20 for judged cars. “This is a wonderful venue for car clubs,” said Sommer. “By registering early they get savings and are assured of a great location to show off their cars as a group, with their club friends. “

Registration the day of the show is $20 for non-judged and $25 for judged cars.

Organizers of the Cars‘R’Stars @ PPG automotive show and celebration are a collaboration of the Detroit Chapter of the Veteran Motor Car Club of America, Motor City Packards and the Packard Motor Car Foundation.

The organizers are offering a variety of activities including:

The CAR SHOW featuring new in-place Concours judging and class and club awards. 300+ cars are expected.

A SWAP MEET with over 200 vendors expected, as well as free shuttle service to your car with your heavy purchase.

A CAR CORRAL with a great selection of cars for sale.

Class and Club Awards

Custom Collectible Trophies

50/50 Drawings

Handicap Shuttles

Hot Dogs, Ice Cream and more from National Coney Island

Music by DJ Scott Kuhl

In addition, the public will have the opportunity to enter and see portions of the beautiful 90 year old Albert Kahn designed Packard Gate Lodge, under restoration by the Packard Motor Car Foundation as both a Michigan and National Historic Site. The Lodge is a Tudor Revival style residence that served as the home for the proving grounds manager and his family and features three fireplaces, nine bedrooms, four bathrooms and a multi colored slate roof. There is also a dormitory above the 8-bay garage that served as temporary living space for engineers and visiting dignitaries. The Lodge and famous entrance gates served as a backdrop for much of Packard’s advertising and symbol for the company. Visitors will be able to enter the Lodge and associated buildings for free throughout the day and The Gift Shop will be open in the Repair Garage after 9 AM to all Cars ‘R’ Stars @ PPG visitors. The Tank Test Building will be open for viewing of Gar Wood’s Miss America X race boat and various Packard cars and artifacts on display.

Walk – in admission to Cars‘R’Stars @ PPG on June 10 is just $5 and children under 12 are free when accompanied by a paid admission. Gates open at 8 a.m. and close at 3 p.m.

For information call: Tom Mitchell at 586-247-5921 or go to www.carsrstars.com.

49965 Van Dyke Avenue

Shelby Township, MI 48317