Celebrate “Mardi Gras at the Museum”

Warren, Ohio – The W.D. Packard Band and the National Packard Museum are proud to present a “Fat Tuesday” concert and celebration at the museum on February 28, 2017 from 7:00-9:00 PM. The event is free and open to the public.
Museum doors will open at 6:30 PM for a special concert by the Packard Dixieland Band conducted by Daniel Carioti. The museum will be decked out “New Orleans style” and cabaret style seating will be available for the concert.
Delectable creole inspired hors d’oeuvres and beverages will be available for purchase. Come enjoy a lively night of jazz in an intimate setting while experiencing local history!
The National Packard Museum is open Tues. – Sat. 12:00-5:00 pm and Sun. 1-5 pm. Admission is $8.00 for adults, $5.00 for seniors (65 and older) and $5.00 for children (7 – 12), children under 7 are free. Cameras and flash photography are welcome. For Group rates or more information visit www.packardmuseum.org or PHONE: 330-394-1899.