Celebrate “Mardi Gras at the Museum”

Warren, Ohio – The W.D. Packard Band and the National Packard Museum are proud to present a “Fat Tuesday” concert and celebration at the museum on February 28, 2017 from 7:00-9:00 PM. The event is free and open to the public.

Museum doors will open at 6:30 PM for a special concert by the Packard Dixieland Band conducted by Daniel Carioti. The museum will be decked out “New Orleans style” and cabaret style seating will be available for the concert.