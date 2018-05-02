Celebrate Mother’s Day at the AACA Museum, Inc.

Hershey, PA – The AACA Museum, Inc. celebrates Mom every day, but visit this Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 13th for a special treat. All moms will receive FREE admission and a complimentary rose, while supplies last.

Mothers do so much every day; take a break and visit the AACA Museum, Inc. for a chance to spend the day together and celebrate family. The Museum has great featured exhibits along with interactives such as our Roads to Rails Model Train Room, Assembly Line Experience and more!

Give Mom the chance to check out the Museums Cammack Tucker Collection; which holds the World’s largest and most prestigious permanent collection of Tucker automobiles and related artifacts. The Museum is also home to the Tucker Club of America. Other exhibits include the Historic Vehicle Association Exhibit that currently has a 1920 Anderson Six Convertible that is number 13 on the National Historic Register on display. They also have both the 1st DeLorean Prototype along with the production model.

Guests will also get a sneak peek of a few Mustangs that will be on view getting ready for the Museum’s next featured exhibit, “Mustangs: Six Generations of America’s Favorite Pony Car.” They will be holding a Spring Opening Reception on May 18th giving attendees the first look at all of the amazing Mustangs on display. This is a great gift idea for any Mustang Mom enthusiast! Learn more here!

Can’t make it to the Museum on Mother’s Day? Here’s another great gift idea, the Spirits 161 Speakeasy Soiree, this Friday, May 4th. Allow mom to take a break for the night and enjoy being transported back to the 1920s for this Gatsby inspired event. It will feature four local distilleries, 20s inspired food, dancing, and live entertainment! It’s going to be the cat’s meow and the perfect escape for mom! While this is an early Mother’s Day gift idea, all moms are sure to love. Learn more here!

About the AACA Museum, Inc.

The AACA Museum Inc., a Smithsonian Affiliate, displays beautifully restored automobiles, buses, and motorcycles in unique life-like scenes representing the 1890s – 1980s on a cross-country journey from New York to San Francisco. This Museum, a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization, is known to be one of the largest automotive museums, and it’s celebrating its 15th Anniversary in 2018. Special exhibits change several times a year and focus on a variety of eras and types of vehicles. The AACA Museum, Inc. is home to the Cammack Tucker Collection; along with being the home of the Tucker Automobile Club of America. The Museum holds the World’s largest and most prestigious permanent collection of Tucker Automobiles and related artifacts. They’re proud to have been recently recognized by Road & Track as one of the top 12 automobile museums in the country. The Museum is in South Hanover Township, located just off Route 39, one mile west of Hersheypark Drive, Hershey, Pennsylvania. Regular admission $12, seniors age 61 and older $11, juniors age 4-12 $9, children age 3 and under, AACA Museum, Inc. Members and AACA Members are FREE. The Museum is open daily from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. For further information, please call 717-566-7100 or visit www.AACAMuseum.org.