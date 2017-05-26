Change of 2018 dates at Pebble Beach

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — The Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance will take place next year on Sunday, August 26, 2018. The one-time move from the third to fourth Sunday of August makes room for the United States Amateur Championship to be held at Pebble Beach Golf Links from August 13 through 19.

“Pebble Beach Resorts began with a scenic drive, and golf soon followed—and it now hosts top-ranking events for people with many diverse passions,” said Concours Chairman Sandra Button. “Coordinating calendars can be complicated, but we want to make certain that everyone has a chance to enjoy the beautiful place that is Pebble Beach.”

The U.S. Amateur Championship, which traditionally concludes on the third Sunday of August, returns to Pebble Beach in 2018 for the first time since 1999. The event precedes the United States Open Championship, which will be held at Pebble Beach in June 2019 during the Pebble Beach Centennial.

The full calendar of car events that have grown up around the Pebble Beach Concours are likely to shift with it. Pebble Beach events, including the Tour d’Elegance, RetroAuto and the Forum, will move in tandem with the Concours, and spokespersons for the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion and The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering confirm that those events will also move.

The Pebble Beach Concours returns to the third Sunday in August in future years; the event will be held August 18, 2019; August 16, 2020; and August 15, 2021.

For more information on the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, or to purchase tickets for the 2017 Concours, go to www.pebblebeachconcours.net. A Visitor Guide, with a complete calendar of events for the 2017 Pebble Beach Automotive Week, is located at www.pebblebeachconcours.net/visitor-guide.html.