‘Check Under the Hood’ at the Gilmore Car Museum

FOR ONE WEEK ONLY

check out the engines behind

Born to Perform: The Era of the Muscle Car

Monday, December 4th – Sunday, December 10th

At the Gilmore Car Museum

9:00am-5:00pm Monday-Friday / 9:00am-6:00pm Saturday & Sunday

The opportunity to check out Under the Hood of the high-performance cars featured in our brand new muscle car display will be included with regular museum admission December 4th-10th!

FEATURED CARS WILL INCLUDE



1962 Chevrolet Bel-Air 409

1964 Pontiac GTO

1965 Plymouth Belvedere

1966 Oldsmobile 442

1967 Shelby GT500

1969 AMC AMX

1969 Pontiac Trans Am

1970 Chevrolet Chevelle LS6

1970 Dodge Super Bee

1970 Ford Torino 429 Cobra Jet

1971 AMC Hornet S/C 360

1971 Oldsmobile 442 W30

1971 Pontiac T37 Racer

1972 Buick Gran Sport

1974 Plymouth Road Runner

Gilmore Car Museum

6865 W Hickory Road

Hickory Corners, MI 49060

www.gilmorecarmuseum.org