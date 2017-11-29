‘Check Under the Hood’ at the Gilmore Car Museum

FOR ONE WEEK ONLY
check out the engines behind
Born to Perform: The Era of the Muscle Car
Monday, December 4th – Sunday, December 10th
At the Gilmore Car Museum
9:00am-5:00pm Monday-Friday / 9:00am-6:00pm Saturday & Sunday
The opportunity to check out Under the Hood of the high-performance cars featured in our brand new muscle car display will be included with regular museum admission December 4th-10th!
FEATURED CARS WILL INCLUDE
1962 Chevrolet Bel-Air 409
1964 Pontiac GTO
1965 Plymouth Belvedere
1966 Oldsmobile 442
1967 Shelby GT500
1969 AMC AMX
1969 Pontiac Trans Am
1970 Chevrolet Chevelle LS6
1970 Dodge Super Bee
1970 Ford Torino 429 Cobra Jet
1971 AMC Hornet S/C 360
1971 Oldsmobile 442 W30
1971 Pontiac T37 Racer
1972 Buick Gran Sport
1974 Plymouth Road Runner
Gilmore Car Museum
6865 W Hickory Road
Hickory Corners, MI 49060
www.gilmorecarmuseum.org