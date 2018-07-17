Chicago Classic Auto Show September 8-9

Dave Kindig, Wayne Carini, Lyn St. James and More Auto Icons will Dish Advice and Entertain Audiences September 8-9, 2018

ROSEMONT, IL – The Chicago Classic Auto Show will open with a star-studded first year, featuring some of the biggest names in the classic car scene in this weekend-long event at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center (5555 N. River Rd., Rosemont).

On the celebrity stage, fans will be able to hear from their favorite builders and collectors including Dave Kindig, Wayne Carini, Lyn St. James, Stacey David, Bogi Lateiner, Joe Zolper and Chris Jacobs, and get up close at meet and greets all weekend which are included in admission tickets.

Dave Kindig is the featured host of the Velocity Channel’s “Bitchin’ Rides.” Since 1999, he and his wife Charity have operated their own shop, Kindig-It Design, a one-stop, complete custom shop where autos turn into spectacular works of art. With Kindig and his unique skills and vision at the helm, Kindig-It Designs continues to turn out some of the most extraordinary rides on the planet.

With a lifetime of experience in automobile restoration under his belt, master car restorer Wayne Carini has a resume that includes body and paint work on race car collections owned by the likes of David Letterman, tennis great Ivan Lendl and the DuPont family. He’s been featured in The New York Times as well as numerous automobile magazines. Now, Carini is the host of the Velocity Channel’s “Chasing Classic Cars,” which gives viewers an inside look at the world of classic cars. Lyn St. James is a racing pioneer. She has been named to Sports Illustrated’s “Top-100 Women Athletes of the Century” and invited to the White House to meet Presidents Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton. As a racer, she placed as high as 11th in the Indianapolis 500 and became the first woman to win Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year when she took the award home in 1992. That year, she also became just the fourth woman to ever compete in the race. She has twice raced at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. St. James has held 31 international and national closed circuit speed records over a 20-year period.

Stacey David is in his 12th year hosting the popular show “Stacey David’s GearZ,” with millions of viewers throughout the United States and around the world. He has decades of experience working in restoration and hot rod shops and has spent more than 20 years on national television on multiple hit TV shows. His mechanical abilities and fabrication skills have made him one of the most trusted and respected custom car builders in the world today.

The host of “All Girls Garage” on Velocity, Bogi Lateiner was first successful working as a professional mechanic and owning her own automotive repair shop. Now, she is using that platform to launch a diverse career as a shop owner, TV host, educator, business consultant and speaker. Bogi has consistently demonstrated a commitment to inspiring women mechanics, most recently in 2017 with an all-women build of the 1957 Chevy Montage pickup – which will be on display at the Chicago show in the Women ‘n Wheels Car Corral.

Joe Zolper is the lead builder on Velocity’s Garage Squad and an award-winning owner and chief mechanic at Prison City Choppers in Joliet, IL. He launched the shop at the age of 23, and it has since won numerous “People’s Interest” and “Best in Show” awards from World of Wheels and Super Cycles.

Chicago born Chris Jacobs hosts Velocity’s popular automotive makeover show “Overhaulin,” and the Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auctions. Jacobs will take on the Emcee role for the Celebrity Stage.

LeftField Media, producers of the Los Angeles Classic Auto Show, will bring their show model to the Chicagoland marketplace featuring a diverse selection of classic cars and more than 100 vendors representing auto detailing and restoration products and services, accessories and memorabilia. Ticketed attendees also receive access to all event exhibits such as the Grand Boulevard: an automotive timeline running through the heart of the show with an assortment of the finest and rarest automobile classics; Project Car, a ’67 Camaro built by owner of Flat 12 Gallery and Host of Top Automotive Podcast Skidmarks Show Jeff Allen; Pinstriping Demos; as well as the Women ‘N Wheels program, panels made up of women in the auto industry and how they became leaders in a historically male-dominated field.

Tickets for the event are available for September 8 10am-8pm and September 9 10am-6pm, with 1 Day Admission for $20, 1 Day Child Admission for $6, 1 Day Student Admission for $10, 2 Day Admission Ticket for $30, and VIP Admission Ticket for $150. Event gear is also available online and at the show. Purchases can be made through https://www.showclix.com/event/chicago-classic-auto-show.

The Classic Auto Show is supported by event sponsors Hagerty, AkzoNobel and Tub O’ Towels. The event’s Exclusive Newspaper Sponsor is the Daily Herald Media Group. Other media sponsors include: Hemming Motor News, Motor Trend Group, Ledfoot News, MotorHead Media, Autabuy, Wisconsin Hot Rod Radio, Auto Round-Up, Old Cars Weekly, Volo Auto Museum, Klairmont Kollections, and Midwest Automotive Media Association,

About the Classic Auto Show

The Classic Auto Show is presented by LeftField Media, a division of Clarion Events. Clarion Events Global Auto Portfolio produces events in the U.K., South Africa and U.S. including The Lancaster Insurance Classic Motor Show, Race Retro, Classic Car and Restoration Show, among others. LeftField Media is a boutique events company focused on developing face-to-face events in a range of communities rooted in contemporary culture and shared passion.

For more information, visit the Classic Auto Show’s website at https://www.theclassicautoshow.com/ or email info@TheClassicAutoShow.com.