Chicago Classic Auto Show showcase vehicles announced

CHICAGO CLASSIC AUTO SHOW INAUGURAL SHOW SEPTEMBER 8-9

Rosemont, IL – The Chicago Classic Auto Show announced a selection of vehicles to be showcased at the inaugural show from private owners, collections and museums.

Among the vehicles to be shown will be the 1953 General Motors Futurliner #10, one of 12 large dual-front wheeled display vehicles that crisscrossed the country in the early 1950s, part of a General Motors promotion called the Parade of Progress. With 16-foot display doors on either side, the Futurliner toured the nation accompanied by GM’s newest cars and was a perfect platform for static exhibits and live demonstrations of emerging technology of the future. Now owned by the National Auto & Truck Museum (NATMUS), the vehicle took seven years and countless volunteer hours and donations to restore.

Other notable vehicles to be featured include:

Bogi Lateiner’s Chevy Montage, a 1957 Chevy Pickup with a BMW S62 engine built by women of all skill levels from across the world

Wayne Carini's 1934 MG Airline Coupe and 1935 Wetteroth/Schoof Special Indy Race Car

A variety of show-stoppers from Klairmont Kollections, among them: 1926 Rickenbacker Eight Super Sport 1931 Cadillac V12 Convertible Coupe by Fleetwood 1933 Rolls-Royce Phantom II Skiff Bodied Roadster Wood Boattail 1937 Rolls-Royce Phantom III Aero Coupe 1939 Auburn Boattail Speedster Replica 1953 Golden Sahara

The VooDoo Sahara , a 1984 Kaiser Manhattan vehicle built by VooDoo Larry with styling elements from both versions of the Golden Sahara , but with a VooDoo twist

Volo Museum's Dark Blue Torpedo Phaeton Duesenberg, plus vehicles associated with popular culture and films including:
1984 Chevrolet Mach 5, a physical replica of the vehicle featured in the "Speed Racer" animated series
1966 "Batman" Batmobile, autographed by George Barris and Adam West
2002 Aston Martin Vanquish, a stunt car for the James Bond Film "Die Another Day"

plus vehicles associated with popular culture and films including: COPO Central celebrating Chevy’s ultimate muscle cars, including: 1967 Yenko Stinger YS-119 1968 Gibb Nova

The Classic Auto Show Project Car, a 1967 Camaro built by Jeff Allen, Owner of Flat 12 Gallery and Host of “Skidmarks Show,” a popular automotive podcast. (Show attendees can even enter to win the Project Car at the booth of the official charity, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Valley.)

The show will also feature classics and custom vehicles representing all genres and domestic and foreign marques from more than 50 car clubs from the Chicago region including Team Nostalgic Japanese Classics, Illinois Jaguar Club, Citroen’s of Chicago, Windy City Miata Club, Windy City Corvettes, Great Lakes of Pantera Club, Chicagoland Avanti Owners Association, Porsche Club of America – Chicagoland Region, Imaginations Car Club and many more.

Tickets for the event are available for September 8 10am-8pm and September 9 10am-6pm, with 1 Day Advance Admission for $20, 1 Day Child Admission for $6, 1 Day Student Admission for $10, 2 Day Admission Ticket for $30, and VIP Admission Ticket for $150. Event gear is also available upon ticket purchase. For tickets, visit: www.theclassicautoshow.com/Chicago/ The Chicago Classic Auto Show anticipates an attendance of more than 25,000 attendees, bringing together classic car owners and enthusiasts who support the hobby.

About the Classic Auto Show

The Classic Auto Show events are presented by LeftField Media, a division of Clarion Events. Clarion Events Global Auto Portfolio produces events in the U.K., South Africa and U.S. including The Lancaster Insurance Classic Motor Show, Race Retro, Classic Car and Restoration Show, among others. LeftField Media is a boutique events company focused on developing face-to-face events in a range of communities rooted in contemporary culture and shared passion.

For more information, visit the Classic Auto Show’s website at https://www.theclassicautoshow.com/ or email info@TheClassicAutoShow.com .