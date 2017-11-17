Chris Dyson added to speakers at Lost Speedways event Nov. 25

Saratoga Springs, NY – 2011 American LeMans Series driving champion Chris Dyson has been added to the Saturday, November 25th Lost Speedways program at the Saratoga Automobile Museum. Dyson will join his team owner and father, Rob, in a discussion of the 200 mph Lola B0/86 Mazda-powered endurance racer they recently donated to the museum.

“It was a great line-up already and having Chris talk about driving the car puts it over the top,” said event organizer Ron Hedger. “The prototype racer draws rave reviews from museum visitors and was a terrific addition to the racing gallery.”

Other presentations on the 2017 Lost Speedways program include a discussion of the landmark 1967 racing season by Ken Parrotte and a look back at his many years as NASCAR’s head chassis inspector and post-race teardown supervisor by Randy Hedger. The program’s final two segments will focus on the historic New York State Fairgrounds mile, with Ron Hedger recalling Labor Day races at Syracuse in the 1950’s and early 1960’s and the always popular interview segment featuring winning car owner Randy Ross and driving star Dickie Larkin.

The traditional memorabilia display, featuring both museum items and treasures brought to share by museum visitors, will kick off the program at 11 am with the presentations following at 1:15. Another popular component of the museum’s biggest day of the year, lunch at the Dinosaur Bar-B-Que stand, will also return after a terrific initial reception a year ago.

New for 2017 will be a table of Indianapolis Speedway books and memorabilia donated by longtime racing photographer Bill Yoder to be sold to benefit the Racing in New York gallery. And, weather permitting, Dick and Jeff Ackerman will be on hand with the Ford coupe raced at Syracuse by Tommy Wilson in the 1950’s, giving observers a sense of just how unsuited cars of the day were for the high-speed mile.

The program is free to museum members, with others paying the normal admission price. Visitors will also be able to view the new “Wheels at Work” exhibit that recently opened in the main Golub gallery.

The Saratoga Automobile Museum is located on the Avenue of the Pines in the Saratoga Spa State Park, just off Exit 13n of the Adirondack Northway. More information on Lost Speedways and the museum’s other activities, including its nationally recognized distracted driving program, is available online at www.saratogaautomuseum.org.