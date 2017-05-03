Cincinnati Concours d’Elegance seeking youth judges

CINCINNATI, OH – The Cincinnati Concours d’Elegance seeks to engage the next generation of car enthusiasts through its youth judging program, sponsored by Hagerty Insurance. The “Partnership for Youth” is a multiyear program between Hagerty and the Cincinnati Concours, designed to ensure future generations of car enthusiasts.

During the 2017 Cincinnati Concours d’Elegance on Sunday, June 11, 2017, youth judges, ages eight to fifteen, will have the opportunity to participate in an informative session on basic judging skills. The Hagerty youth judges will put their skills to the test, awarding three top finishers from a pre-selected group of display automobiles.

Any youths interested in being considered for Hagerty Youth Judging should contact Michael Kelly at Mkelly11@cinci.rr.com or John Mereness at johnmereness@gmail.com. Applications are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Each selected participant will receive two tickets to the 2017 Cincinnati Concours d’Elegance (parent or guardian must accompany the youth judge), as well as official youth judging hat, t-shirt and scorecard; lunch is also provided for all youth judges and their parent or guardian. For more information on the youth judging program and other Hagerty youth initiatives, visit https://www.hagerty.com/ corporate/hobby-support/youth- programs.

