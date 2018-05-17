Clark Gable Jaguar to grace 2018 Carlisle Import & Performance Nationals

CARLISLE, PA – Confirmed for the annual event, running May 18-20 at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds is a Jaguar XK120 formerly owned by Hollywood legend, Clark Gable. This Jag, one of at least four owned by Gable, was one of his favorites. Gable, being the perfectionist he was, sent it to the late George Barris to be customized and refined to his liking. This is quite historic as it is one of George’s first cars that he customized under the Barris name.

Fast forward to 2018 and the car is now in the possession of television personality and famed car enthusiast Joseph Limongelli. Having just arrived state-side, the car was rush delivered from Europe so Limongelli could allow it to serve as the centerpiece of the Legends of Design Display – Jags and Astons.

Like many of the Jaguars and Astons planned for display, this ride had its start in England. It was debuted by William Lyons, legendary Jaguar boss, at the 1951 London Motor Show as a way to test reaction to his first new, post-war sports car. The “test car” was a smashing success to say the least, with demand through the roof for this ride that was showcased to media at over 130 m.p.h.

As cars of this ilk sometimes do, it disappeared for many years, before being found in Dallas,Texas with its pieces and parts strewn across multiple boxes and bins. It took some time, but it was restored to the specifications while in Gable’s ownership. It has a pristine interior and retains many of the Barris touches and best of all, it’ll be available for all to see at the 2018 Carlisle Import & Performance Nationals.

Complete event details, including specifics on this very special display are available now at www.CarlisleEvents.com. In addition, by calling 717-243-7855 or going online, enthusiasts can pick up single day or weekend passes, register for the event or gain general event information heading into the very popular May event!

