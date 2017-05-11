Classic Industries acquires California Mustang Parts and California Muscle Parts

Huntington Beach, Calif. – Classic Industries announced the acquisition of California Mustang Parts, California Muscle Parts, and Highway Classics, which is located in the City of Industry, California.

California Mustang has been serving Mustang enthusiasts with their mail order restoration parts catalog since 1976, and in its 40-plus years of existence has established itself as one of the most trusted sources of restoration parts and accessories for classic Ford Mustangs. California Mustang’s sister company, California Muscle Parts, is the division formed to handle classic Ford Falcon parts, and more notably, an extensive selection of parts, accessories, and restyling components for late model Mustangs. Highway Classics is the wholesale division of the company, handling the sale of a wide variety of classic auto parts and accessories to restoration shops, body shops, parts stores and other businesses across the globe.

“We are pleased to announce the acquisition of California Mustang, California Muscle Parts and Highway Classics,” said CEO of Classic Industries, Jeff Leonard. “California Mustang is one of the original icons in the mail order catalog business having served classic Ford Mustang and Falcon enthusiasts for more than four decades. Classic Industries would like to welcome the customers and employees of the California Mustang Group to the Classic Industries family. California Mustang, California Muscle Parts, and Highway Classics will continue to serve Ford enthusiasts in their facility in City of Industry, CA like they have for several decades. Classic Industries will continue to serve the owners of GM and Chrysler vehicles at the Classic Industries Corporate Headquarters in Huntington Beach, California.”

