Classics abound in South Dakota auction

MOBRIDGE, S.D./PRNewswire/ — It’s the type of auction that keeps classic car enthusiasts up at night. More than 300 collector vehicles will be sold on the auction ending June 24th with models that range from 1920’s through the 1990’s. The auction will feature classic names such as Camaro, Belair, Thunderbird, Power Wagon and Galaxy – which are already generating excitement from collectors itching to restore them to their natural beauty.

Kerry Droog, owner of K&K Auto, has been working on this collection for over 40 years and has finally made the difficult decision to sell. As the son of an Auctioneer and owner of a salvage yard, Kerry has been buying from auctions his entire life and picking treasures from local farms to add to his unique collection.

“I’m not going to lie; it’s going to be difficult to see some of these vehicles go down the road,” Kerry said. “I finally got to a point where I realized that I could not fix them all. It’s time to pass the torch and let someone else pick up the dream of fixing them up.” Kerry is particularly fond of the 1968 Chevy Pickups, of which several will be sold on the auction. He made sure to mention that he held back a few of his favorites for future projects.

North Central Services of Sauk Centre, MN is the contracted auction company for this event. The auction is currently live on www.K-BID.com and open for online bidding until the closing date of June 24th. Bidders will have the opportunity to personally inspect vehicles in prior to the online auction closing. Many buyers from throughout the United States are expected to participate in this once in a lifetime auction.

