Clyne Gateway Exhibit Gallery coming to AACA Museum Inc.

Hershey, PA. – The AACA Museum, Inc announced their newest project – the Clyne Gateway Exhibition Gallery. Construction of this new gallery began in late summer and is planned to be complete by fall of 2017. As you can see from the rendering, this space will have a vintage automotive showroom look and feel. The AACA Museum, Inc.’s successful 2016-17 annual appeal allowed them to raise the funds for this exciting new project. They want to thank all who contributed to this project.

The Museum’s Clyne Gallery is the visitor’s entry portal to the AACA Museum, Inc. and turns this space into a vintage automobile dealership façade, complete with chrome and glass. Inside will be space for two to three vehicles, artifacts and automotive advertising. This new space will have an innovative use in that it will allow the museum to partner with many marque clubs or similar groups to showcase some interesting vehicles related to their club or organization. “There are many marque-specific clubs and automotive organizations that have outstanding educational resources and no place to exhibit them” says AACA Museum Executive Director, Jeffrey Bliemeister. “This space will be dedicated to serving that audience and used to build relationships between the Museum and the automotive community it serves. We envision the space commemorating automotive milestones and anniversaries and providing exposure to the rich array of clubs that can be found throughout this vibrant hobby.”

The first exhibit will feature The National Corvette Restorers Society (NCRS) and will be slated for the gallery opening this fall into the spring of 2018. For the fall of 2018, they’ll welcome the International Thunderbird Club to this gallery for a featured exhibit. In between these exhibits, the space will be used for the summer 2018 exhibit “The Road to safer Cars” being guest curated by Roger White, Smithsonian, National Museum of American History part of our ground-breaking, museum- wide summer 2018 exhibit.

The AACA Museum will again be working with Exhibits Graphics Interiors for the creation of this space. They assisted previously in 2016 with the new Route 66 Exhibit Gallery. This new gallery gives the museum the ability to showcase a wide variety of automobiles and other vehicles and to partner with others in the automotive community as they continue their goal of delivering a world-class automotive experience. The AACA Museum invites inquiries from automotive clubs and organizations who would like to be a part of this space for future exhibits.

About the AACA Museum, Inc.

The AACA Museum Inc., a Smithsonian Affiliate, displays beautifully restored automobiles, buses and motorcycles in unique life-like scenes representing the 1890s – 1980s in a cross- country journey from New York to San Francisco. This Museum, a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization, is known to be one of the largest automotive museums. Special exhibits change several times a year and focus on a variety of eras and types of vehicles. The AACA Museum, Inc. is home to the Cammack Tucker Collection; the World’s largest and most prestigious permanent collection of Tucker Automobiles and related artifacts. The Museum is in South Hanover Township, located just off Route 39, one mile west of Hersheypark Drive, Hershey, Pennsylvania. Regular admission $12, seniors age 61 and older $11, juniors age 4-12 $9, children age 3 and under, AACA Museum, Inc. Members and AACA Members are FREE. The Museum is open daily from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. For further information, please call 717- 566-7100 or visit www.AACAMuseum.org.