Cobra Class at this year’s Concours d’Elegance of America

The 2017 Cobra Class

The Cobra is recognized by enthusiasts throughout the world as one of the finest Sports and Racing automobile ever built. In recognition of this, we will feature 10 of the most significant Shelby Cobras from across the country. Collectors such as Gary Bartlett, Robert and Tom Kurtz and Chuck Ungurean will be displaying their Shelby Cobras at the Concours Sunday, July 30, at the Inn at St. John’s – Plymouth, MI.

Tickets on Sale Now – http://concoursusa.org/general-info/tickets