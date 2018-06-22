Concorso Italiano announces feature cars for 33rd annual event

Monterey, Calif.– In its 33rd year, Concorso Italiano will return to the lush greens of the Black Horse Golf Course on Saturday, August, 25 2018.

This year’s Concorso Italiano will celebrate Italian style and design-forward fashion, cuisine, wine, art, music and above all else, legendary cars and motorcycles. There will be ten featured classes for 2018, as well as special coachworks and global exotics collections, comprised of non-Italian marques.

Nearly 1,000 rare and exotic Italian vehicles, selected from private collections around the world, will be on display. Examples of the various marques include but are not limited to the following:

Alfa Romeo

De Tomaso

Ferrari

FiatI

Iso & Bizzarrini

Lamborghini

Lancia

Maserati

Examples of exceptional cars slated to be showcased at this year’s event include:

2017 Ferrari F-12 TDF: Ferrari designed this model to pay homage to the Tour de France, the legendary endurance road race that Ferrari dominated in the 1950s and 1960s.The F-12 TDF is the ultimate expression of the concept of an extreme road car that is equally at home on the road as it is on the track. Only 799 have been built.

1951 Siata Gran Sport Spyder: Based on the Fiat 1400, the Gran Sport Spyder was crafted extremely carefully, and was one of the largest models offered by Siata. It was known in the United States as the “little Ferrari” due to its incredible speed. Due to its age and the number built, this example is incredibly rare.

1952 O.S.C.A. MT4: O.S.C.A., an Italian manufacturer of racing and sports cars, was established 1947 by the Maserati brothers. In their day, the MT4 model cars were exceptionally expensive but extraordinarily fast. Only 72 were built.

1966 Bizzarrini P538: This is a very rare rear-engined race car launched in the mid-1960s by Scuderia Bizzarrini. Five-speed manual transaxles were used in this car, with gearing specific to the race for which each car was constructed. This was the first V8-powered car to debut at Le Mans.

1985 Ferrari 288 GTO: This vehicle was designed for the legendary Group B racing circuit and is one of the top Ferraris ever created. It is a rear-engined, five speed manual that boasts a 400 horsepower twin-turbo 2.9-liter V8 engine. Only 272 were made.

“We are thrilled to be in our 33rd year as part of Monterey Car Week and cherish the fact that we are the biggest luxury and exotic Italian car show in the country. Numerous Italophiles, enthusiasts, collectors, celebrities and hobbyists will come together to share their passion for these automotive works of art,” said Tom McDowell, chairman, Concorso Italiano. “We are looking forward to the incredible vehicles and programming we have in store for this year and can’t wait to welcome our amazing guests.”

Egidio Reali, CEO and founder of MR Group, will be honored this year at the event’s “La Bella Macchina” awards. Other honors to be awarded will include the “Best in Show” and “Doug Magnon” awards.

Additionally, event organizers have arranged for guests to enjoy gourmet breakfast and lunch options, a unique fashion show experience featuring apparel from local designers and boutiques, a special celebration of the Alfa Romeo Giulia Super and four-door sedans, as well as the 50th anniversary of the Ferrari Daytona and Lamborghini models Espada and Islero.

VIP tickets to Concorso Italiano, known as the CI Club, are priced at $495. The tickets will offer guests entrance to the Friday afternoon reception, early entry on the day of the show, VIP parking, breakfast, signature cocktails, a premium cigar, lunch, premium wine, a copy of Concorso Italiano Magazine, and a commemorative gift selected by the chairman. General admission tickets are priced at $180 and will offer guests admission to the event, a copy of Concorso Italiano Magazine and general admission parking.

For more information on Concorso Italiano, to purchase tickets or register for media credentials, please visit: https://concorso.com/.

About Concorso Italiano

Concorso Italiano is a multi-faceted luxury lifestyle event held on the Monterey Bay Peninsula in California every August. It is part of the world’s most prestigious automotive weekend, anchored by the world-famous Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. In its 33rd year, Concorso Italiano is a must-attend convergence of sophistication, taste and fun that embraces cultural elements of Italian style, including music, cuisine, fashion, products, and travel. The event is centered on as many as 1,000 of the most unique luxury and exotic Italian automobiles and motorcycles.