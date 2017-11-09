The Concours d’Elegance of Texas’ 7th annual event schedule

Vintage Motoring and Luxury Lifestyle Event to be held April 20-22, 2018 in the Arlington Entertainment District

Arlington, TX – The Concours d’Elegance of Texas is one of the largest vintage motoring and luxury lifestyle events in the state, a world-class gathering of collector cars and vintage motorcycles in a park setting. Organizers announced that the 7th annual three-day vintage car celebration will again take place in the Arlington Entertainment District on April 20-22, 2018. Mike Ames, Chairman of the Concours d’Elegance of Texas commented, “Our Concours d’Elegance of Texas is one of the top-tier exhibitions in the country. With the support of the Arlington Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, the City of Arlington, and our community partners, we look forward to an even larger exhibition of vehicles as well as the introduction of some new and exciting events at this year’s celebration.”

The event culminates on Sunday April 22 at the Richard Greene Linear Park. Events throughout the weekend Include:

Friday, April 21:

Concours Tour and Track Day – A motoring tour departing from Six Flags Over Texas. This police escorted tour will take in the sites, history and beauty of North Texas with its main destination the Motorsport Ranch in Cresol, Texas where a variety of vintage and exotic track events will take place.

– A motoring tour departing from Six Flags Over Texas. This police escorted tour will take in the sites, history and beauty of North Texas with its main destination the Motorsport Ranch in Cresol, Texas where a variety of vintage and exotic track events will take place. The Texas Classic Auction Preview & Cocktail Reception – Arlington Convention Center – Enjoy cocktails and light fare as the Concours d’Elegance of Texas kicks off with an exclusive preview of the great motorcars lined up for Saturday’s Texas Classic Auction presented by Worldwide Auctioneers. Advance bidder registration available via Worldwide-auctionners.com or 800-990-6789.

Saturday, April 22:

The Texas Classic Auction presented by Worldwide Auctioneers – Arlington Convention Center – An exclusive offering of world-class motorcars will cross the auction block at Worldwide’s 17 th annual The Texas Classic Auction. Advance bidder registration available via Worldwide-auctionners.com or 800-990-6789.

– Arlington Convention Center – An exclusive offering of world-class motorcars will cross the auction block at Worldwide’s 17 annual The Texas Classic Auction. Advance bidder registration available via Worldwide-auctionners.com or 800-990-6789. The Concours Cowboys & Cars Charity Event – Location TBD – Open to all Concours and Auction participants and their families. Meet fellow automotive enthusiasts and enjoy music in an informal and uniquely Texas celebration under the Texas stars. Silent and live auction items will be available, with proceeds benefiting Concours charities.

Sunday, April 23:

7th Annual Concours d’Elegance of Texas – Richard Greene Linear Park – Open to the public event; highly recommended for spectators of all ages and featuring a world-class gathering of selected vintage motorcars in a glorious lakeside setting overlooking the Caelum Moor Sculptures.

About Concours d’Elegance of Texas:

At the Concours d’Elegance of Texas, the mission is to showcase the finest examples of automotive art and engineering in an elegant setting and the entire weekend supports our wonderful charitable organizations. It’s a weekend experience dedicated to striking and unusual vehicles, fine dining, and renewing old friendships – all served up with old-fashioned Texas hospitality.

The Concours d’Elegance of Texas is a 501(c)3 non-profit and is proud to support Arlington’s River Legacy Foundation, Holy Angels Residential Facility, and Next Gen Education Program, as its primary charities. Since 2011, the Concours d’Elegance of Texas has raised almost $2 million for charity. To become an event sponsor, contact Brian Greene at (817) 995-7902. To have a car considered for the Concours, please email Bill Mott, Car Selection Committee, at bilzgarage@yahoo.com or visit their website: ConcoursofTexas.org

For general information go to: ConcoursofTexas.org or call 817-695-5284.