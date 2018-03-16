Congress Introduces Bills to End Corn Ethanol Mandate

Legislation (H.R. 5212/S. 2519) has been introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate to cap the amount of ethanol that’s required to be blended into the U.S. fuel supply at 9.7% (E10 gasoline). The bills phase out the federal government’s ethanol mandates by reducing the amount of corn ethanol blended into gasoline by 2 billion gallons a year until the mandate is eliminated in 2030. The EPA has turned to sales of E15 (15% ethanol blended into gasoline) to achieve the law’s artificial mandate. Ethanol, especially in higher concentrations such as E15, can cause damage to older vehicles.

You Can Shape the Course of This Proposal

Request support for this legislation by using the following SAN website link for an overview and lawmaker contact.