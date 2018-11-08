Consignments announced for Worldwide’s Scottsdale Auction Jan. 16th

Auburn, Indiana – Leading the field of early consignments for Worldwide’s annual Scottsdale Auction on Wednesday, January 16th is an exceptional and highly authentic example of Bugatti’s most successful racing model, a rare and impeccably documented 1925 Bugatti Type 35A. With a limited roster of former keepers that includes Louis Hoffman, it was raced in period by Juan Ollivier and Louis Chiron, with competition history through 1942 that included the 1925 & 1926 Provence Grand Prix.

“Documented by the American Bugatti Club and well-known by marque experts this is sure to be one of the most desirable motorcars offered at Scottsdale this year, wholly worthy of its headline status,” said Rod Egan, Principal & Auctioneer. “It presents the serious collector with a matchless and thrilling opportunity to own a remarkably correct prewar racing icon. Having toured 4,600 miles through Europe in 2017 it is absolutely ‘on the button’ and ready to vintage race, show, tour, and enjoy!”

Among the exciting no reserve consignments slated for the sale is an iconic, FIVA Preservation Award winning 1959 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster, an original example that retains a matching numbers engine and has been toured and enjoyed extensively throughout Europe and proven on multiple editions of the Colorado Grand & Copperstate 1000 rallies. Crossing the block alongside it without reserve is a wholly event-ready and well-documented 1924 Bentley 3-Litre Red Label Speed Model Tourer, a top-specification example of the first “W.O. Bentley” model with adventurous presence and short chassis & original Vanden Plas body. Also offered at no reserve is an impeccable early production 1961 Jaguar E-Type 3.8-Litre ‘Series I’ Roadster, with fresh 2018 restoration, a two-car owner from new with original hard-top, presented in Gunmetal Gray with blue interior. No-reserve offerings further include two fascinating Ford pickups, an exciting “farm-find” 1951 Ford F-1 V-8 Custom Pickup Truck, tastefully customized, powered by an Ardun OHV engine with triple carbs and built to drive and an award- winning 1928 Ford Model A V-8 Roadster Pickup Truck, a cool, all-steel, period-built hot rod from the 1940s, noted hot-rodder Gus Rawlins’ Bonneville push truck and runner.

Consigned alongside to the Scottsdale Auction is another beautifully restored 1966 Jaguar E-Type ‘Series I’ Roadster, one of the finest examples of the iconic ‘Series I’ E-Type available today, a former JCNA National champion with multiple 100-point scores to its credit and a 1931 Packard 840 Deluxe Roadster, equipped with factory ’32 upgrade kit and data tag, considered to be the finest 840 available.

Consignments of significant cars or collections are still invited and may be discussed with a Worldwide Specialist at 1.260.925.6789 or by emailing info@worldwideauctioneers.com.

The Scottsdale Auction is scheduled for the evening of Wednesday, January 16thth, 2019, at 5pm, the first of the catalogue sales out in Arizona. Auction consignments can be previewed daily at 6460 E. McDowell Road in Scottsdale, from Monday, January 13th up until the auction itself, with VIP & Bidder Reception scheduled from 3-5pm on Wednesday 16th. The Scottsdale Auction is open to the public. Admission by catalogue is $100, to include one auction catalogue and vehicle preview from Sunday through Wednesday, VIP Reception and seating for two (based on availability), or $40 per person, including preview and auction admission with limited seating.

Full details on bidder registration, admission and schedules are available online at worldwideauctioneers.com or by calling 1.260.925.6789, with ongoing news and consignment updates posted online and on Worldwide’s social media properties @worldwideauctioneers.

Along with the Scottsdale Auction, Worldwide’s annual schedule comprises The Texas Classic Auction in Arlington on April 27th, The Pacific Grove Auction, to be presented out on the Monterey Peninsula during Monterey Car Week on August 15th and The Auburn Auction in Indiana on August 31st, as well as stand-alone auctions of significant private collections. In addition to the acquisition and sale of classic automobiles at auction, Worldwide Auctioneers offers an extensive range of services to the serious collector, including private treaty sales, appraisal, collection direction and consultancy, estate planning and asset management.

How much is it worth?

Find out in the 2019 Collector Car Price Guide.

Get your copy today!