Consummate hobbyist has departed

By Gerald Perschbacher, LL.D.

Fred F. Guyton, Jr., 80, lost his life to cancer on September 28.

His name is internationally known through his architectural accomplishments and his enduring appreciation of the old car hobby. Born in Memphis, Tennessee, he relocated to St. Louis, Missouri, after his discharge from the United States Army in 1967. His three years in service included being a helicopter pilot and serving in a combat Engineer Battalion. Prior to this service, he was among the early volunteers in the Peace Corps.

Guyton was co-founder with Bill Peckham of the architectural firm Peckham Guyton Albers & Viets, Inc., rising to the post of chairman from 1975 to 2010. He maintained connections with the firm until his passing. The company achieved many honors for its work on major entertainment sites for SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Universal Studios, and even the Space Command Headquarters. His work carried overseas, also. But Guyton added to his personal achievements by establishing an outstanding collection of notable cars from various eras, ranging from the dawn of car industry to the advancing years of postwar designs.

Guyton served on regional and national boards of car clubs, notable the Classic Car Club of America and the Classic Car Club Museum. When asked to provide a special car for an exhibit or show, Guyton most often was thrilled with the experience. His cars took many honors at the Easter Concours d’Elegance at Forest Park in St. Louis and achieved fame with his masterpieces at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. He dabbled as a magician, also.

Fred Guyton was affable, always interested in conversing with a fellow hobbyist, and opened his collection to special viewings. He is survived by wife Beverly, six adult children, and 10 grandchildren.