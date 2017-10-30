Corvair expansion of Chevrolet HOF Museum

The Chevrolet Hall of Fame Museum announced the expansion and partnership of the brand new National Corvair Museum in conjunction with the Corvair Preservation Foundation. The newly opened Corvair Museum will display and house some of the rarest Chevrolet Corvair’s in existence today including the last surviving Corvair built as well as the last convertible and very last Corvair body off the Fisher Body Assembly line that was never completed into an automobile, just to name a few. There are many other displays including many other models of the brand. The newly opened edition will be adding many exhibits in the months to come. “The Corvair Preservation Foundation is very excited to create our museum with the Chevrolet Hall of Fame Museum. It’s been over 15 years since we have been able to open our vast collection for public viewing. This has been a long term goal of our organization for many years. We are looking forward to making our Corvair home in Decatur, Illinois” says Mike Hall, president of the Corvair Preservation Foundation.

As with any new expansion or addition there will be a new admission price to support the new museum. Effective immediately the new admission price will be $12.00 for adults, $4.00 for children age 3-12. Children under 3 are free. Season pass will remain at $35.00

Please plan a visit to the only authorized all Chevrolet museum open to the public in the United States. Exhibits are changing regularly and additions added on a monthly basis.

Chevrolet Hall of Fame Museum

3635 US Rt 36 East

Decatur, IL. 62521

217-791-5793

www.chevrolethalloffamemuseum.com