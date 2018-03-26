Corvette Funfest Celebrity Choice Award winner’s parade announced

25th Annual Corvette Funfest 2018

September 20-23, 2018

Effingham, Illinois

Effingham, Ill.– Each year during Corvette Funfest select Corvettes (and their owners) are recognized during the Annual Celebrity Choice Awards. Mid America Motorworks has recently announced that the 2018 Celebrity Choice Awards Ceremonies will commence with a Winner’s Parade Lap around the Funfest grounds.

Celebrity Choice Award winners are selected each day as part of the event. Winners are invited to display their Corvette in the Winner’s Coral, as a special display for the enjoyment of all Corvette Funfest guests. Each day Celebrity Choice Award winners are recognized during a ceremony, which includes a trophy presentation and a photo with their Corvette. All registered Corvette Funfest guests are eligible for judging.

In addition to the Award Ceremony, Mid America Motorworks has announced a new element, a Winners Parade Lap around the Funfest campus before the ceremony. The Winners Parade lap will take place on Friday and Saturday only, with lineup beginning at 3:00pm and the parade beginning at 3:30pm. Friday’s parade will include Celebrity Choice Awards Winners from Thursday’s Road Tour and Friday’s winners. Saturday’s winners, as well as any winners who missed the ceremony on Friday, will parade around the campus on Saturday.

The parade will be led by a parade marshal, driving Mike Yager’s Corvette and escorting local fair queens. The Winners Parade Lap will come to an end at Winner’s Wall. The Celebrity Choice Awards Ceremony will begin immediately following the parade. After the presentation, Winners are invited to leave their car parked in the Winner’s Coral for the remainder of the day, or return to their normal parking spot.

As part of the Winners Parade Lap, two Corvette Funfest guests will be selected as Celebrity Choice Awards Parade Marshals. Mid America Motorworks will be rolling out a Facebook Contest to randomly select the Celebrity Choice Awards Parade Marshals. Contest winners will lead the parade, while driving Mike Yager’s Torch Red Z06 Corvette Convertible and escorting area fair queens. Corvette Funfest guests who are interested in being a Celebrity Choice Awards Parade Marshal will have two opportunities to participate in the Facebook contests. Winners will be randomly selected and announced prior to the event.

“Winning a Celebrity Choice Award during Corvette Funfest is a huge honor to our guests,” says Mid America Motorworks’ Chief Cheerleader Mike Yager. “We know this because we frequently meet people who tell us about an award they won in 1997 and who the judge was. We want to take that honor a step further,” continued Yager, “an exclusive parade through our campus will bring this experience to the next level.”

Registration for Corvette Funfest 2018 is now open at www.corvettefunfest.com.