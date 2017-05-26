Corvettes at Carlisle 2017

Carlisle, PA – The world’s largest all-Corvette themed weekend returns to central Pennsylvania for four action-packed days, August 24-27. For the second year in a row, Corvettes at Carlisle is officially a four-day show.

In no particular order, the event is offering a wide array of displays, guests and special features. What brings guests from around the world to Carlisle? How about a 50th Anniversary display of the 1967 Corvette, the final year of the C2 generation – what better way to celebrate? The NCRS Gallery returns with some of the top Corvettes in the world, and hosts the #1 NCCC judged show in the USA. In addition to these Vettes, there are millions of dollars’ worth of Corvettes lined up for a special L88 reunion and showcase. There will also be a showcase of Callaway Cars in celebration of their 30th anniversary. This feature is made even better with the inclusion of Reeves Callaway and many of the cars Callaway Cars have created through the years will be featured at Carlisle.

In addition to the special features, there are multiple educational opportunities via product walkarounds and seminars as well as social happenings. Seminars return with Paul Koerner and Brittany George, while Team Chevrolet will highlight the latest Corvettes, products and technologies via walkarounds in front of the stage.

Along with all of this, Corvette clubs converge on Carlisle to showcase their unique bonds to the hobby, socialize and of course, showcase their beloved Corvettes. This isn’t the only way the hobby comes together, as there is a special Friday evening dinner benefiting the Chip Miller Amyloidosis Foundation and even a downtown Corvette Parade and Street Party Saturday night of event weekend.

Registration is open now for anyone wanting to show their car by calling 717-243-7855 or going online to www.CarlisleEvents.com. While on the web, single day and weekend tickets are available too. It’s all at Carlisle and it all starts August 24.

Carlisle Events is a partner or producer of 12 annual collector car and truck events. Events are held at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds (Carlisle, PA), Allentown Fairgrounds (Allentown, PA) and the SUN ‘n FUN Campus (Lakeland, FL). The season schedule includes five automotive swap meets of varying size, four auctions, as well as individual specialty shows featuring Hurst branded machines, Corvettes, Fords, GMs, Chryslers, trucks, imports, tuners and performance sport compacts. Founded in 1974 by friends Bill Miller and Chip Miller, events hosted at Carlisle attract more than ahalf a million enthusiasts annually from all corners of the globe. More information is available via www.CarlisleEvents.com or www.CarlisleAuctions.com.