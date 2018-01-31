Corvettes at Carlisle welcomes Vette Rods in 2018

CARLISLE, PA – You’ve heard of Hot Rods, but how about Vette Rods? Vette Rods are a melding of Corvettes from the past, with present day mods. At the 2018 Corvettes at Carlisle weekend, presented by Corvette America, there will be plenty of examples of this hybrid genre of Corvette. It all happens during the weekend of August 23-26 at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds.

One of the featured Vette Rods at the show in August is owned by Jason Lemek. Today, Jason is a 39-year-old enthusiast who has been part of the Corvette scene his entire life. According to him, it’s a “family hobby,” that he’s happy to be involved with. Lemek’s ’63 is a show-stopper that started as a simple convertible salvaged from his dad’s scrap yard.

“My dad didn’t have any ’63 coupe bodies, so I got the ’63 convertible, but at that point I figured that I wouldn’t be putting the car back to original,” said Lemek. “The original motor was long gone, along with all the factory parts, so I decided to build something that I wanted to enjoy and make it look more like a ’67.”

While Lemek got a ’63 body, he didn’t get much more. From a bare shell with missing front clips, doors and fenders to the black and red beauty that will be on display in Building T in August, the process was lengthy and included many great friends, family members, companies and overall support.

Today, the car is driven, has some blemishes because of it, but most important, it’s a project that Lemek is proud of. It’s also something that anchors the Vette Rod display that is the basis of Chip’s Choice in 2018!

“Vette Rods are becoming more and more mainstream by the day,” says Lance Miller, co-owner of Carlisle Events and event manager for Corvettes at Carlisle. “Many people love the old body styles, but would prefer having all the current everyday amenities a new car provides. A Vette Rod is just that… something that looks old but has all new components to make it feel like you’re driving a new car,” continued Miller. “We’re excited to showcase some of the best Vette Rods in the country! If you have one, please be sure to submit a picture and description of your car on our website. We’re thrilled about this year’s Chip’s Choice and hope you are too!”

Complete details, including a link to buy tickets or pre-register for the show are available at www.CarlisleEvents.com. Adult tickets start at $20, with kids 12 and under getting in FREE.

