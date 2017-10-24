Corvettes for Chip at Carlisle Expo Center

CARLISLE, PA – The Corvette community is a tight-knit one, with owners and enthusiasts of varying ages and backgrounds frequently coming together to celebrate America’s Sports Car, the Corvette. It happens every August at Corvettes at Carlisle, it happens each summer in Indiana as part of Bloomington Gold, each November in Chicago as part of the Muscle Car and Corvette Nationals and at countless other large-scale events across the country. With the Corvette being so popular and Carlisle being the Mecca for many enthusiasts, its only fitting that the 9th annual Corvettes for Chip Car show takes place for the first time where Chip Miller launched the Corvette car show craze, Carlisle, Pennsylvania.

Corvettes for Chip takes place on Sunday, November 5 at the Carlisle Expo Center. Registration commences at 8:30 a.m. and the fun runs through the 2 p.m. awards ceremonies. Located at 100 K St., the facility is mere blocks from the massive Carlisle PA Fairgrounds. With 30,000 square feet of indoor space and even more outdoors, the Carlisle Expo Center will celebrate the hobby and the man, all while raising awareness and funds for the Chip Miller Amyloidosis Foundation.

Backed by the York County Corvette Club, Corvettes for Chip features a mid-day engine rev, dozens of Corvettes, a Toys for Tots toy drive, silent auction with amazing prizes available, a bake sale and more. Plus, with space indoors and out, there will be Corvette themed vendors set up too.

Indoor space to show a Corvette is sold out, though some vending space indoors remains. Overall, there is a lot of outdoor space for the event too and that’s where a large chunk of the cars on-site will be, plus even more vendors. Registration is open now at www.CorvettesForChip.com and spectator admission is FREE!

“The Corvettes for Chip event is always a blast and I’m honored to be a part of it each year,” noted Lance Miller, son of the late Chip Miller and co-owner of Carlisle Events. “I’m really excited that the event will be hosted in Carlisle, Pennsylvania this year. I know my father will certainly be smiling down upon us on November 5,” continued Miller. “It’s wonderful knowing he’s still making an impact today, 14 years after his passing. Please don’t forget to bring a toy or two for the Toys for Tots!”

For anyone that can’t make the event, photos and videos will be posted to the Corvettes at Carlisle Facebook page not only during the event itself, but in the days thereafter. For more details, contact Lance Miller at 717-243-7855 x115 or via e-mail at LanceM@CarlisleEvents.com.

Carlisle Events is a partner or producer of 12 annual collector car and truck events. Events are held at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds (Carlisle, PA), Allentown Fairgrounds (Allentown, PA) and the SUN ‘n FUN Campus (Lakeland, FL). The season schedule includes five automotive swap meets of varying size, four auctions, as well as individual specialty shows featuring Hurst branded machines, Corvettes, Fords, GMs, Chryslers, trucks, imports, tuners and performance sport compacts. Founded in 1974 by friends Bill Miller and Chip Miller, events hosted at Carlisle attract more than a half a million enthusiasts annually from all corners of the globe. More information is available via www.CarlisleEvents.com or www.CarlisleAuctions.com.