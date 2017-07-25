The debut of the Saratoga Auto Auction

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY – The Saratoga Auto Auction, presented by the Saratoga Auto Museum, announced a world-class classic car auction taking place on September 22 and 23rd, 2017. Up for bid will be 200 unique and vintage autos, classic boats and motorcycles, all scheduled to be auctioned from the stage at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) as well as online via Proxibid and by phone. Celebrated auctioneer Brent Earlywine will preside.

With its inaugural September event, the Saratoga Auto Auction will be the first of many to follow. This is not only an auction, however. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the museum’s educational programming, including training regional high school students on the dangers of distracted driving. Auto enthusiasts from all over the country enjoy the family-friendly museum, a 501 (c) (3) non-profit located in a stunning building within the Spa State Park which formerly housed the Saratoga Bottling Plant.

The event promises highlights such as special guest, Discovery Channel’s Paul Teutul, Jr., who will be on hand both days to sign autographs alongside a display of his rare, custom bikes. Spectators, consignors and bidders will also enjoy a full auto event complete with food and beverage offerings (yes, there will be beer), and new car manufacturer displays including Porsche, Ferrari, Tesla, Infinity, Maserati and Alfa Romeo.

Spectators, consignors, registered bidders and the media will be welcomed with an early preview on Thursday September 21st from 10am to 5pm, and Friday September 22nd from 10am to 2pm. The main auction times are set for Friday, September 22, 4-7pm, and Saturday, the 23rd, 10am-5pm.

The entire event will take place at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) in the Saratoga Spa State Park. With many years in the auto industry and especially after working at RM Auctions, it became evident to Jeff Whiteside, Auction Director at the Automobile Museum, that an event like this would not only draw a crowd of auto enthusiasts, it will give back to the tourism community and the museum.

Currently at the Saratoga Automobile Museum is an installation, fittingly called The Gavel: Cars of the Saratoga Auto auction (on exhibit now through September 17th). The museum is proudly displaying a select group of vehicles that have been consigned to the auction. As new consignments are added to the auction, they will be updated on the Saratoga Auto Auction site and some will be rotated into the museum exhibit.

About the Saratoga Auto Museum

The Museum’s mission is to preserve, interpret and exhibit automobiles and automotive artifacts. The Saratoga Auto Museum celebrates the automobile and educates the general public, students and enthusiasts regarding the role of the automobile in New York State and in the wider world. In addition to technical and design aspects, the educational focus is on the past, present and future social and economic impact of the automobile.

http://www.saratogaautomuseum.org/

110 Ave of the Pines, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

518-587-1935