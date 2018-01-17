Delage and Duesenberg grace the 40th Concours d’Elegance of America on July 29th

Only the Best on Display!

Sam and Emily Mann’s Circle of Perfection

Sam and Emily Mann have selected 5 of their finest to show at this year’s 40th Concours d’Elegance of America on Sunday, July 29, 2018. Most notably the infamous 1935 Duesenberg JN Rollston once owned by Clark Gable himself!

1937 Delage D8-120S Pourtout Coupe

1935 Duesenberg JN Rollston Roadster restyled by Bowman & Schwartz –

once owned by Clark Gable

1932 Chrysler Imperial CL LeBarron Roadster

1937 Delahaye 146 Franay Roadster

1937 Delage D8-120 de Villars Roadster

