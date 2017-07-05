Demon at Carlisle

CARLISLE, PA – In a warehouse in New York City in mid-April the hype became reality for Dodge and its passionate enthusiasts with the unveiling of the 840 horsepower Dodge Demon. With support from Vin Diesel and a more than 60-minute unveiling presentation on the stage, Dodge ushered in the next wave of street legal muscle for all to enjoy. Dodge knows the passion of their enthusiasts runs deep and as such, Carlisle Events announced the Demon, not yet in showrooms, will be on display as part of the 2017 Carlisle Chrysler Nationals, July 14-16 at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds.

The Demon is amazing to say the least. The “base model” starts at $84,995, but considering it’s the fastest street legal car available and out performs some million dollar exotics, Dodge believes that’s a fair price point. But what makes it go fast? How about the fact that the Demon is built to be an elite performance machine and according to the Dodge Demon web page, is powered by a Supercharged 6.2L HEMI® SRT Demon V8 engine and armed with a functional Air-Grabber™ hood scoop and Torque Reserve Launch System. With such a robust powerplant, a nice set of Dodge equipped 315/40R18 Nitto NT05R™ drag radial tires help keep it on the road (and track) too. While this car was designed with drag racers in mind, it’s also perfectly safe and legal to drive on the street as a daily driver.

Most of the weekend the Demon will be positioned on the midway within the Dodge booth, but select times throughout the weekend it will roar from its parking spot to an area in front of the stage where automotive enthusiast and TV host Steve Magnante will talk about it; bumper to bumper.

Featuring the Demon is just one great aspect of Carlisle Chrysler Nationals weekend. The event packs nearly 3,000 cars into the facility and hosts 50,000+ guests, coming from around the world. Their displays for 2017 include features dedicated to the GTX, Dodge Trucks, RO23 and WO23 run of cars, the R/T and an FM3 display, better known as Panther Pink. Complete details about the show, special guests including Dukes of Hazzard star Tom Wopat, links to buy tickets, register a car and more are available at www.CarlisleEvents.com or by calling 717-243-7855.

