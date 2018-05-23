Display cars at the 2018 Carlisle Chevrolet Nationals

Carlisle, PA – As the Carlisle Chevrolet Nationals continue to grow, so does the involvement of Team Chevrolet as part of the annual June event. This year’s show runs June 22-24 at the Carlisle, PA Fairgrounds and showcases some of the best rides ever produced by Chevrolet, GM, Buick, Pontiac, etc. The grounds are laced with past and present classics and now, Team Chevrolet has announced the future classics they’ll be bringing to the show.

Team Chevrolet will be located on the midway in an all-new, BIGGER footprint with a display all three days of event weekend. This display includes the all-new Hot Wheels Camaro. In fact, BOTH versions are scheduled, the coupe and convertible.

In addition, guests will see the following:



2019 Red Turbo 1LE Camaro Coupe

2018 Hyper Blue Metallic 2SS Camaro

2019 Oconus SS Camaro Coupe

2019 Satin Steele 2LT Camaro Convertible

2019 Camaro ZL1 / 1LE

Don’t miss the latest cars and concepts from Chevrolet, chat with the experts and so much more. Have a question or comment on your Chevrolet product? Engineers direct from Chevrolet will be present at their tent for questions from you, the enthusiast! Want to hear more on the latest products from them? Chevrolet will be conducting new vehicle walk-arounds too. Walk-arounds are scheduled for Friday at 2 p.m. and Saturday at 11 a.m. and Saturday just before the burnout contest.

For more information or tickets visit online at www.CarlisleEvents.com

