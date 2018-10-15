Diverse offerings made for exciting results at Bonhams’ Simeone Automobile Museum auction

Philadelphia – A pleasant atmosphere of enthusiastic connoisseurs and incredible automobiles permeated the annual auction at the Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum in Pennsylvania on October 8th. With cars spanning the 20th century, from early American makes to mid-century European brands to modern collectibles, the unique sale offered something for every budget and taste.

Diverse highlights included a stunning Art Deco masterpiece – the 1936 Bentley 4¼ Liter Airflow Saloon with coachwork by Nutting – that sold for $190,400; an uncommon and stately 1916 Simplex Crane Model 5 Limousine that made $123,200; and the rare and forward-thinking 1954 Kaiser Darrin 161 that achieved $135,520, to name a few.

There were also several cars that became instant crowd favorites, such as the fantastic, original condition 1958 Mercedes-Benz 220S Cabriolet, formerly owned by the President and CEO of Daimler-Benz, that sold to an American collector for $86,240, among many others.

“Our yearly auction at the Simeone Museum is a special treat for us,” said Greg Porter, Bonhams’ Motoring Specialist. “Few sales in the northeastern US offer such a world-class selection, especially at such a renowned venue, and motoring aficionados are responding enthusiastically.”

In all, this year’s auction totaled more than $2.6-million with buyers – in the audience, on the telephones and on the internet – participating from three continents. For complete results, visit Bonhams.com/Simeone.

For other upcoming motoring sales, such as the Padua, Italy auction on October 27th or the famed London-to-Brighton sale in England on November 2nd, go to Bonhams.com/Motoring.

