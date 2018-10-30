Dodge Announces 1320 Club for Drag Racing Enthusiasts at SEMA

AUBURN HILLS, Mich./PRNewswire/ — Dodge is accelerating its efforts to champion the achievements of enthusiasts competing in sanctioned quarter-mile drag races with the launch of the all-new 1320 Club. Members of the 1320 Club will have the opportunity to show off their official drag strip accomplishments with pride, and challenge themselves and fellow racers to best their times to earn a top spot on either the Stock or Modified 1320 Club Leaderboard. The 1320 Club lives on Dodge Garage, the brand’s digital content hub for racing and car enthusiasts.

“The 1320 Club provides our Dodge brand enthusiasts with an exclusive online destination to record and share their official quarter-mile achievements within the drag racing community,” said Steve Beahm, Head of Passenger Car Brands – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA – North America. “With more Dodge brand enthusiasts than ever wanting to be part of our ‘brotherhood of muscle,’ the addition of the 1320 Club to the Dodge Garage further expands the ultimate digital content hub where muscle car and race enthusiasts can find the latest on all things Dodge, SRT and MoPar.”

The 1320 Club is currently open exclusively to U.S. and Canadian owners of late model Dodge Challengers (2008 – current) and Chargers (2006 – current). All 1320 Club members will have the ability to create a public profile displaying their rides, take the safe racing pledge, comment on entries, submit time slips for review and approval, find the next drag strip to conquer, view the most recent racing news articles and earn digital achievement badges.

Decals of driver’s earned achievement badges will be available to purchase to display on their vehicles. Achievement badges and decals will be available in gray for Stock or red for Modified. Stock or Modified badges that can be earned are the following:

1. 1/4 mile ET // Ranging from 8.0 to 13.9

2. 0-60 ft. time // Ranging from 1.4 to 2.0

3. Top speed // Ranging from 105 to 170

Once a 1320 Club decal is purchased, members will also receive an exclusive 1320 Club hat. #SaveYourSlips and upload them to join the leaderboard ranks for ultimate bragging rights!

How it works:

• Log in to your DodgeGarage.com account

• Visit the 1320 Club landing page to sign up

• New 1320 Club members will be required to:

◦ Provide vehicle year, model and trim level details

◦ Provide vehicle VIN (not for public display)

◦ Select Stock or Modified and provide a list of modifications, if applicable

◦ Create your “My Garage” public profile by uploading an image of your vehicle that will be connected to the time slips you submit

• Submit time slips to earn your spot on the leaderboard and achievement badges by:

◦ Manually entering the track name, 1/4 mile ET, 0-60 ft. time and top speed as shown on your time slip

◦ Upload two pictures of your time slip:

▪ By itself to be displayed publicly with your entry

▪ Above your vehicle’s VIN tag for vehicle eligibility verification

• Submissions will be reviewed and verified by Dodge Garage admins

• When submissions are approved, you’ll receive an email confirming your next level of achievement

• Achievement badges will be added to your Dodge Garage profile, can be shared on social media and will be available for purchase as decals to be displayed on your vehicle

The Dodge brand does not endorse any form of street racing. All submissions must be from a race conducted at a sanctioned race facility.

Dodge Garage curates content from across hundreds of websites and forums, in addition to the Dodge brand’s digital and social channels, including YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, to deliver the latest muscle car and racing news to enthusiasts. Once inside the Dodge Garage, enthusiasts will find toolboxes full of daily updates, curating muscle car and racing enthusiast content from across the automotive spectrum.

About Dodge//SRT

Dodge//SRT offers a complete lineup of performance vehicles that stand out in their own segments. Dodge is America’s mainstream performance brand and SRT is positioned as the ultimate performance halo of the Dodge brand, together creating a complete and balanced performance brand with one vision and one voice.

For more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge, who founded the brand in 1914. Their influence continues today. New for 2019, the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye is possessed by the Demon. Its 797-horsepower supercharged HEMI® high-output engine makes it the most powerful, quickest and fastest muscle car reaching 0-60 miles per hour (mph) in 3.4 seconds and the fastest GT production car with a ¼-mile elapsed time (ET) of 10.8 seconds at 131 mph. It also reaches a new top speed of 203 mph. Joining the Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye is the 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat with its more powerful 717-horsepower engine, the Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody, which features fender flares from the SRT Hellcat Widebody and adds 3.5 inches of width to Scat Pack’s footprint, as well as and the new Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320. Infused with exclusive drag strip technology from the iconic Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, the Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 is a drag-oriented, street-legal muscle car and a blank canvas for the serious grassroots drag racer. The 2019 Dodge Durango SRT, America’s fastest, most powerful and most capable three-row SUV with a best-in-class tow rating of 8,700 lbs. fills out the brands’ performance lineup.