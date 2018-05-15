Donald Osborne returning as celebrity judge at Milwaukee Concours d’Elegance 2018

Milwaukee, Wis. — Noted appraiser and television personality Mr. Donald Osborne announced he will again be returning to Milwaukee to join the 2018 Milwaukee Concours d’Elegance as an honored guest and a member of the Concours Judging Team.

As an Accredited Senior Appraiser (ASA) of the American Society of Appraisers, Osborne is the Principal of his company Automotive Valuation Services. His expertise in the inspection, evaluation, valuation, purchase and sale of vintage Italian, French, German, British and American cars have been recognized by leading collectors, institutions and organizations in the U.S., U.K. and Europe.Osborne shares his considerable knowledge and experience with millions of viewers in his regular feature “Assess & Caress with Donald Osborne” on the CNBC Primetime show “Jay Leno’s Garage,” where he discusses collector car values and trends.

Osborne is a contributing editor and auction analyst for Sports Car Market magazine and has written for many publications including the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times, Business Week Online, Hagerty, and Road & Track magazines. Osborne is also the author of the book “Stile Transatlantico / Transatlantic Style: A Romance of Chrome and Fins” which details the story of the creative exchange between Italy and America in mid-century automotive design.

All of this means Osborne travels extensively in the U.S. and Europe, attending major events, rallies and auctions. He has appeared as co-host of the nationally broadcast TV show “What’s My Car Worth” and has judged at major concours events including Amelia Island and many others but maintains that “Milwaukee and the Milwaukee Concours d’Elegance have by far become one of my favorite stops. The history, architecture, the people, and the show full of true enthusiasts who really connect with their cars are all just fantastic.”

Milwaukee Concours d’Elegance

Sunday, August 4-5, 2018

10 am to 4 pm

Veterans Park, Milwaukee, Wis.

www.milwaukeeconcours.com