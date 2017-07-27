Dreams come true with 10,000 Lakes Concours d’Elegance

Excelsior, Minn. One dream and eight years later, Randy Guyer is eagerly anticipating the fifth annual 10,000 Lakes Concours d’Elegance that will take place Sunday, July 30 in Excelsior Minn.

Randy Guyer, founder of the 10,000 Lakes Concours d’Elegance, came up with the idea for this event after spending years bringing his cars to judged competitions and various Concours events across the U.S. Randy not only wanted to create a hometown show, but one that would showcase the rare automobiles from Minnesota and show off the beauty of the state to car owners and enthusiasts from around the country.

Randy’s passion for the automotive world began when he was only four years old when he cried after his mother crashed the family’s 1958 Buick. After moving to Minnesota at the age of 12, his adoration for Minnesota grew along with his love for automobiles. His passion has stood the test of time, lasting through six restorations, ten cars and more than 100 car shows.

Randy believes “automobiles are not merely machines. They are memories of family, friends, good times… things that truly matter.” This belief is on the forefront of this year’s event as coordinators are celebrating that ‘Every Vehicle Has A Story”

The fifth annual 10,000 Lakes Concours d’Elegance will be held Sunday July 30, 2017 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on the Excelsior Commons in Excelsior, Minn. This one-of-a-kind exhibition will feature over 180 historic and superbly-conditioned cars, boats and motorcycles from as early as the 1900s, displayed along the shores of Lake Minnetonka.

Tickets for adults are $25 per person. Admission for children 12 and under as well as active military members with ID is free.

Proceeds from the 5th Annual Concours d’Elegance will benefit Bridging, a nonprofit organization serving the greater Twin Cities that provides donated furniture and household goods to families and individuals transitioning out of homelessness and poverty. For additional information on Bridging, please visit bridging.org

