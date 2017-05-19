Drive a Model T at the AACA Museum

Hershey, PA – At the AACA Museum, Inc. you have the opportunity to do something most people have not – drive a Model T! The Model T Driving Experience program gives participants the unique opportunity to get behind the wheel with an experienced instructor to learn the ins and outs of a Model T. To show off your new skill, each driver receives a participation certificate.

Tickets now on sale. Register as soon as possible; classes sell out quickly! Each class will have a maximum of 12 participants and last an estimated *four hours. To sign up visit http://www.aacamuseum.org/model-t-driving-experience-program/ or call 717-566-7100 x100.

*Class time varies depending on enthusiasm and size

Class dates (Rain or Shine)

Sat. July 15 8AM – 12PM

Sat. July 29 8AM – 12PM

Sat. Aug. 5 8AM – 12PM

Sat. Aug 26 8AM – 12PM

Wed. Sept. 13 5:30PM – 9PM

Sat. Sept. 16 8AM – 12PM

Ticket Prices

$125 Adult Drive Only (25+)

$150 Adult + 1 Non-Driver Guest (21+)

$175 Adult + 2 Non-Driver Guests (21+)

There is a special $10 discount on driver ticket only for AACA Museum Members with valid membership. Must call 717-566-7100 x100 or stop in to purchase to receive discount.

Must be 25/21 years or older at time of purchase to participate. Non-Driver ticket permits admittance to the class and a behind-the-scenes look at the AACA Museum automotive collection. Most importantly, be the cheering squad for the Model T Driver! Non-Driver ticket must be purchased in conjunction with the driver ticket. Two (2) person non-driver guest limit per driver, sorry children not permitted. For the cancellation policy visit http://www.aacamuseum.org/model-t-driving-experience-program/

After your cruise in a Model-T, see the AACA Museum’s summer exhibits on display: Garage Finds: Unrestored Treasurers that Survived Time showcases cars, trucks and motorcycles that have been preserved through time – it’s only original once! Detroit Underdogs is a collaboration with Hemmings Classic Car columnist Milton Stern shining a spotlight on cars that are under-appreciated and a great entry into the automobile collector hobby as we bring this column to life. Our third summer exhibit is a tribute to the 50th Anniversary of Camaros and Firebirds.

About AACA Museum

The AACA Museum, a Smithsonian Affiliate, displays beautifully restored automobiles, buses and motorcycles in unique life-like scenes representing the 1890s – 1980s in a cross-country journey from New York to San Francisco. This Museum, a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization, is known to be one of the largest automotive museums. Special exhibits change several times a year and focus on a variety of eras and types of vehicles. The AACA Museum is home to the Cammack Tucker Collection; the World’s largest and most prestigious permanent collection of Tucker Automobiles and related artifacts. The Museum is in South Hanover Township, located just off Route 39, one mile west of Hersheypark Drive, Hershey, Pennsylvania. Regular admission $12, seniors age 61 and older $11, juniors age 4-12 $9, children age 3 and under, AACA Museum Members and AACA Members are FREE. Blue Star Museum families are FREE from Memorial Day – Labor Day. The Museum is open daily from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. For further information, please call 717-566-7100 or visit www.AACAMuseum.org.

