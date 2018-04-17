The Elegance at Hershey June 8-10

HERSHEY, PA– The Elegance at Hershey is a celebration of a bygone era when the automobile stirred our imaginations and quickened our hearts. Cars were not just transportation; they were a statement. The Elegance at Hershey brings the finest of race cars and show quality classic cars of the pre-World War II and immediate post-World War II period together for a weekend celebrating the automobile.

The Elegance at Hershey is so much more than a celebration, it is also about our causes. Raising funds for charity is the heart of this event. The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), the AACA Library & Research Centerand the AACA Museum are the beneficiaries.

The Elegance at Hershey is a three-day weekend event at the historic and magnificent Hotel Hershey in Hershey, PA. The annual event features The Grand Ascent (a two-day vintage hill climb) on Friday and Saturday, Cars & Coffee on Saturday morning, and the Concours d’Elegance on Sunday.

“By combining the very finest in cars with very worthwhile causes, we have established The Elegance as a major national philanthropic event,” noted Michael Rich, Chairman of The Elegance at Hershey Board. In 2016 and again in 2017, The Elegance at Hershey was named one of 10 Best Car Shows in USA Today’s Reader’s Choice Contest. In just a few short years, The Elegance has become known as one of the hottest events to attend and is very proud to have donated over one million dollars to its three charities.

The Grand Ascent – June 8 & 9, 9 am – 4 pm; $10 tickets per car

A fine tradition is brought back to life as drivers pilot some of the best vintage racecars up the historic serpentine back road of The Hotel Hershey. Spectators will be treated to a rare opportunity as they view historic racecars in action from several key vantage points along the route. A limited number of tickets to ride in selected cars are available for purchase. Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of the race! Joining us again this year is Wayne Carini, the host of the TV series Chasing Classic Cars! And, you are in for a very special treat… Chasing Classic Cars will be filming throughout the entire weekend! In addition, Wayne will face off against Ralph Marano for the second time at The Grand Ascent and we’re calling the famous encounter Grudge Match II. You do not want to miss this!

Cars & Coffee – June 9, 9 am – 1 pm; $10 per car, no pre-registration required

Cars & Coffee is a tradition among car lovers, offering club members and car enthusiasts an opportunity to show and discuss vehicles in a casual atmosphere. In addition, attendees will be able to view vintage cars participating in The Grand Ascent hill climb. Join us for coffee, doughnuts and car talk.

Concours d’Elegance – June 10, 9 am – 4 pm; $35 tickets per person

Modeled after the grandest concours hosted in Europe and America, The Elegance at Hershey is the ultimate garden party featuring the world’s most exquisite collector cars displayed in and around the impeccably manicured European style gardens of The Hotel Hershey. The race cars from The Grand Ascent will also be on display Sunday, as well as a strolling fashion show featuring designs by Nicole Miller. Automotive art, wine sampling, life style art and much more will complete your memorable Elegance experience. Bring the family for the weekend and take advantage of all the Hershey area has to offer!

Interested volunteers, sponsors and donors may contact The Elegance at Hershey at 717-500-5191, or by emailing mrau@TheEleganceathershey.com. For more information about The Elegance at Hershey and to purchase tickets for the events, visit TheEleganceAtHershey.com.

About The Elegance at Hershey

The Elegance at Hershey, a 501 (C) (3) organization based in Hershey, PA, was established in 2010. In its first 7 years, The Elegance at Hershey has donated more than $1,000,000 to its three charities, JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation), the AACA Museum and the AACA Library & Research Center. Contributions are facilitated by significant sponsor support. Together with a great team of volunteers and donors, The Elegance is excited to move forward with the 2018 event. The event will be held on June 8-10, 2018. For additional information, visitTheEleganceAtHershey.com.