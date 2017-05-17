The Elegance at Hershey will host its first Cars & Coffee event

HERSHEY, PA – The Elegance at Hershey will be adding to its weekend of automotive activities in 2017. A Cars & Coffee event, sponsored by LBI Limited, will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, preceding the main event on Sunday. Cars & Coffee is a tradition among car lovers, offering car enthusiasts an opportunity to show and discuss their vehicles in a casual atmosphere.

In addition, attendees will be able to watch and enjoy the vintage race cars participating in the Hershey Grand Ascent Hill Climb. Coffee, doughnuts and bagels will be complimentary; music from a local radio station, a food court and automobilia vendors will be on the field for the benefit of the guests.

All car makes and enthusiasts are welcome. There is a registration fee of $10 per car; pre-registration is not required. There is no additional charge to attend The Grand Ascent. Join them for coffee, doughnuts and car talk.

Don’t forget other big events happening during The Elegance weekend! Enjoy the thrill of vintage race cars charging up the historic Hershey Hill in a timed competition during The Grand Ascent (Friday, June 9 & Saturday, June 10 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.). The Concours d’Elegance, modeled after the grandest concours hosted in Europe and America, is the ultimate garden party featuring 75 of the world’s most exquisite collector cars, displayed in and around the impeccably manicured European style gardens of the Hotel Hershey (Sunday, June 11 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.).

The Elegance at Hershey has raised more than $850,000 for these three charities: Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), AACA Library & Research Center and AACA Museum.

Interested volunteers, sponsors and donors may contact Patricia Hetrick, Executive Director of The Elegance at Hershey, at 717.534.1910 or phetrick@theeleganceathershey.com. For more information about The Elegance at Hershey and to purchase tickets for the events, visit TheEleganceAtHershey.com.

