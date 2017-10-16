Early this November, the only Trabant rally in the United States will be held at the International Spy Museum in Washington, DC. Timed just days before the 28th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, folks will be celebrating the rare, horribly-made yet well-loved vintage cars that the Soviet Union created to rival the Volkswagens.

The Rendezvous Info

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 04, 2017

10:00 am – 4:00 pm

TICKETS: FREE! NO REGISTRATION REQUIRED

Briefing

Trabants are a rarity here, but on November 4 some of the finest examples in the US will chug their way to the International Spy Museum to celebrate our Eleventh Annual Parade of Trabants.

The vintage cars, which will be parked in front of the Museum on F Street, NW, and enter a raffle to win a ride in a Trabant. You can even be part of our annual Trabant stuffing contest!

While the cars are on display, experts will be on hand to answer questions about Trabants, the Cold War, and Communism, while the Alte Kameraden German Band provides festive music. Try your hand at graffiti Berlin-style and see if you can fit into the tiny spaces like those escaping from East Berlin did.

800 F Street, NW

Washington, DC

20004

P: 202.393.7798

E: info@spymuseum.org

W: www.spymusuem.org