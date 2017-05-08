Experience the assembly line at the AACA Museum

Hershey, PA — The AACA Museum has unveiled the newest education experience for visitors and groups – The Assembly Line Experience!

As a permanent exhibit, learn how automobile production evolved from one-at-a-time custom builds to mass production via the assembly line process. This fun display will challenge individuals to build on their own, then as a team within a certain amount of time. Through this interaction, patrons will come to understand why the assembly process for automobiles needed to evolve.

The assembly line has long been considered one of the great innovations of the 20th century. This exhibit outlines how far mass production has come, from 1901 with Ransom E. Olds and his idea of consistent interchangeable parts, to the modern day robotic age, and into the future with 3D printing.

To reserve this experience for your group, please contact education@aacamuseum.org.

Other featured exhibit this summer will include Garage Finds: Unrestored Treasurers that Survived Time, focused on the fact that vehicles are only original once and will share some interesting stories in the life of these cars and motorcycles. The Camaro & Firebird 50th Anniversary exhibit will showcase examples of these iconic American vehicles as they celebrate a 50-year milestone this year. See under-appreciated collector vehicles come to center stage with the new Detroit Underdogs exhibit.

Disclaimer: The Assembly Line Experience is available year-round, but subject to availability when reserved for educational programs or removed for special events.

About the AACA Museum

The AACA Museum, a Smithsonian Affiliate, displays beautifully restored automobiles, buses and motorcycles in unique life-like scenes representing the 1890s – 1980s in a cross-country journey from New York to San Francisco. This Museum, a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization, is known to be one of the largest automotive museums. Special exhibits change several times a year and focus on a variety of eras and types of vehicles. The AACA Museum is home to the Cammack Tucker Collection; the World’s largest and most prestigious permanent collection of Tucker Automobiles and related artifacts. The Museum is in South Hanover Township, located just off Route 39, one mile west of Hersheypark Drive, Hershey, Pennsylvania. Regular admission $12, seniors age 61 and older $11, juniors age 4-12 $9, children age 3 and under, AACA Museum Members, and AACA Members are FREE. The Museum is open daily from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. For further information, please call 717-566-7100 or visit www.AACAMuseum.org.