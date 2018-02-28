Experience the La Jolla Concours d’Elegance VIP treatment

La Jolla, CA – The La Jolla Concours d’Elegance will be returning to the shores of La Jolla, California, Friday, April 6th through Sunday, April 8th, 2018. The 14th Annual La Jolla Concours d’Elegance will showcase some of the most exquisite automobile displays in the world. Earning the reputation as one of the finest internationally renowned classic automobile showcases in the United States, the La Jolla Concours continues to attract discerning car enthusiasts from around the globe. The La Jolla Concours d’Elegance is a weekend-long event that boasts style, class and grace, in all aspects. To ensure this experience is exceptional from start to finish, the 2018 La Jolla Concours d’Elegance offers first-class treatment for all of its’ attendees gathering for this extraordinary event in the La Jolla, the jewel of the West Coast.

Kick off the weekend 1930’s style at the Dapper and Delight Soiree Friday, April 6th, at Covo Restaurant from 7 pm to 10 pm. Don your glad rags and embellish yourself with ice and marbles as you tip a few back at the hosted bar by William Grant Portfolio featuring their high-end luxury scotch portfolio by Balvenie, and sample bites from Covo Restaurant of La Jolla. With flare bartenders, vintage champagne displays and a live band featuring a canary singer, this ritzy night is the perfect way to start the charming weekend events! Tickets for the Friday night soiree are $100.

Pamper yourself with the one of a kind opportunity to take a sneak-peek behind the curtains and view some of the most exquisite collections and clubs in San Diego at the La Jolla Tour d’Elegance on Saturday, April 7th, from 7 am to 2 pm. The $225 package for an afternoon of decadence includes an exclusive continental breakfast, tour of two striking private auto collections, complimentary lunch on the sand at La Jolla Beach and Tennis Club, commemorative program, and a commemorative gift from Robert Talbott. Continue the Saturday festivities into the night with the Art Deco Party at the Cove Presented by Fraser, from 5 pm to 9 pm, at Ellen Browning Scripps Park. Offering you a wide array of creative cocktails from the William Grant Portfolio, a hosted bar, Silent and Live Auction bidding, and delectable bites from 20 of San Diego’s finest restaurants, this party will have you dancing under the moon lit sky. Enjoy this exclusive reception while taking in the beautiful Pacific Ocean, with tickets starting at $200.

Conclude the weekend with the most extravagant event of all, the 2018 La Jolla Concours d’Elegance, on Sunday, April 8th, from 9 am to 4 pm. View a Concours collection like no other, with over 125 one of a kind autos. Enjoy the Aston Martin Champagne and Honey Tasting Garden presented by Fraser, as you toast your complimentary craft cocktail and sample honey flights collected from various regions. Browse sponsor and vendor booths, swing to live music, and take in the surrounding beauty of the timelessly restored vehicles gathered for one of the largest Concours events in the US. General Admission tickets for Sunday’s event start at $60. Upgrade your experience as a VIP, with tickets starting at $165, and enjoy the all of the bountiful benefits of General Admission in addition to VIP check in, a hosted bar in the VIP Lounge, and enjoy fabulous bites from 15 of the most premium restaurants in San Diego. Participating restaurants include Bobboi Natural Gelato, Eddie V’s, Fogo de Chau, Luna Grill, Melting Pot, Mustangs and Burros, NV Personal Dining, Pacifica Del Mar, Pure Cupcakes, Sweet Petite Confections, The Main Course, Vivace, and more! Spend the entire charming weekend of events with only the most elite offerings included in the Ultimate VIP Package, which allows entrance into all the events, starting at $375. This package, with a value of over $500, provides you with first-class benefits made to enhance your elegant experience from beginning to end.

The 14th Annual La Jolla Concours d’Elegance proceeds will go towards La Jolla Historical Society, which preserves the history of the gem known as La Jolla. In addition to the La Jolla Historical Society, the La Jolla Concours d’Elegance benefits several additional local community nonprofit partners each year. For additional information call 619.233.5008. To register or purchase tickets, please visit www.lajollaconcours.com.