CARLISLE, PA – Fall Carlisle is a five-day swap meet at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds that also includes a car corral and in conjunction with Carlisle Auctions, a three-day collector and classic car auction at the neighboring Carlisle Expo Center. This event is massive, so big in fact that nearly every inch of the 150 acres that Carlisle Events owns is filled with something automotive related. 8,100 vending spaces sell out and nearly 100,000 guests travel to Carlisle from around the world to eat, breath and live all things all things automotive.

Fall Carlisle 2017 runs September 27-October 1, with the auction spanning September 28-30.

Back by popular demand is Steve Mercurio of Pro Metal Shop. Steve is an expert fabricator and offers hands on, FREE seminars on the stage for the DIYers out there.

Along with the vendors who bring cars and parts to sell, Fall Carlisle also features a massive Manufacturers Midway that includes some of the biggest brand names within the hobby. Confirmed to date for the midway are the AACA Museum, AMSOIL, ClassicCars.com, CPI Truck, Maguire’s, Woodward Fabrications, Flowmaster, Edelbrock, Hagerty Insurance, More Than Tires and many more great companies who recognize the value of vending at Carlisle.

Finally, Fall Carlisle also includes a three-day collector car auction presented by Carlisle Auctions at the neighboring Carlisle Expo Center. Complete details about the auction are available by calling 717-960-6400 or on the web atwww.CarlisleAuctions.com, while Fall Carlisle details are available at www.CarlisleEvents.com or by calling 717-243-7855.

