Fall Carlisle October 3-7, 2018

CARLISLE, PA – It all started in 1974 and to this day, the theme remains the same; Fall Carlisle, the event that started it all for Carlisle Events, is also the event that wraps the annual events season. That remains true in 2018 as the event which draws 100,000 guests from around the world, takes over the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds from October 3-7.

Fall Carlisle encompasses 82 acres of automotive pieces and parts, merchandise, collectibles, cars and trucks for sale and more. A perfect opportunity for guests to see, feel and touch items before purchasing, unlike anything that could happen online.

Camaraderie is also key to the success of Fall Carlisle. Guests travel from far and wide to Carlisle to make new friends or simply catch up with old ones

Fall Carlisle offers a big charity tie-in for 2018 as well. Steve Mercurio from Pro Metal Shop in Danville, Pennsylvania has spent the past several months fabricating a special pet transport which is set to be auctioned as part of the Fall Carlisle auction. Proceeds benefit a local animal rescue, Speranza.

Another great feature to Fall Carlisle is the VIP Power Picker program. For just $99, the power picker pass gives guests access to the grounds for all five days of Fall Carlisle. In addition, ON GROUNDS parking is available just inside of Gate 5. Once on-site, Carlisle Events wants to help our VIP’s shop with ease. As part of the access, guests get a FREE canvas shopping tote, FREE direct taxi service from their parking space to a drop spot of their choosing and FREE parts hauling from pick up to their car. This is an amazing value and is available online now!

In addition to the swap meet and car corral there is an accompanying auction powered by Carlisle Auctions. With a century of automotive history up for grabs, Carlisle Auctions will run a three-day event, October 4-6 and offer buys and sellers alike the chance to immerse themselves in automotive history!

Complete details on both events, including links to buy single day tickets, weekend passes, become a vendor or be part of the auction as a buyer or seller can be found at www.CarlisleEvents.com or by calling 717-243-7855.

